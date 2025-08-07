Multipolar Press
India and Russia Forge a Civilizational Alliance
Trade flows unchained from distant domination.
Published on Eurosiberia
•
21 hrs ago
Tucker Carlson Reveals the West’s Greatest Secret
They are possessed by demons.
Aug 6
•
Alexander Dugin
107
29
Archeofuturist Imperium Europa
A civilization’s strength lies in its sense of self and continuity.
Aug 5
•
Constantin von Hoffmeister
27
6
🧳The Great Replacement Has Already Happened & No One Fought Back⚰️
Not via ⚔️ war, but 🛒 groceries, 🎶 lullabies, & 📄 forms signed in ✍🏽 cursive
Aug 4
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
13
30
Alternative Postmodernism: A Phenomenon without a Name
Unmasking Postmodernism to reclaim Tradition and transcend Modernity
Aug 4
•
Alexander Dugin
29
10
AI and ColonAIalism
How Western-coded intelligence spreads digital hegemony
Aug 2
•
Alexander Dugin
25
16
July 2025
Lovecraft and Multipolarity
The Great Old Ones return and universalism collapses.
Jul 31
•
Constantin von Hoffmeister
24
2
Western Fragmentation vs Asian Cohesion
Decline meets discipline
Jul 29
•
Brecht Jonkers
20
3
The Macron Neanderthal Affair
How an AI joke became a legal farce in the heart of liberal Europe
Jul 29
•
Alexander Dugin
50
11
⛪ 👵 👴 No One Is Leaving 🧬 🧕🏽 🕌
🏚️ 🧟♀️ Remigration Is Post-Collapse LARP-ing & Cosplay
Jul 28
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
7
12
Russia’s Future beyond the West
Where Europa faded, Rus awakens.
Jul 27
•
Alexander Dugin
51
8
Postmodern Sociology
From grand narratives to fragmented selves
Jul 25
•
Joachim S. Bauer
12
2
