India and Russia Forge a Civilizational Alliance
Trade flows unchained from distant domination.
Published on Eurosiberia  
Tucker Carlson Reveals the West’s Greatest Secret
They are possessed by demons.
  
Alexander Dugin

Archeofuturist Imperium Europa
A civilization’s strength lies in its sense of self and continuity.
  
Constantin von Hoffmeister

🧳The Great Replacement Has Already Happened & No One Fought Back⚰️
Not via ⚔️ war, but 🛒 groceries, 🎶 lullabies, & 📄 forms signed in ✍🏽 cursive
  
Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Alternative Postmodernism: A Phenomenon without a Name
Unmasking Postmodernism to reclaim Tradition and transcend Modernity
  
Alexander Dugin

AI and ColonAIalism
How Western-coded intelligence spreads digital hegemony
  
Alexander Dugin


July 2025

Lovecraft and Multipolarity
The Great Old Ones return and universalism collapses.
  
Constantin von Hoffmeister

Western Fragmentation vs Asian Cohesion
Decline meets discipline
  
Brecht Jonkers

The Macron Neanderthal Affair
How an AI joke became a legal farce in the heart of liberal Europe
  
Alexander Dugin

⛪ 👵 👴 No One Is Leaving 🧬 🧕🏽 🕌
🏚️ 🧟‍♀️ Remigration Is Post-Collapse LARP-ing & Cosplay
  
Ahnaf Ibn Qais

Russia’s Future beyond the West
Where Europa faded, Rus awakens.
  
Alexander Dugin

Postmodern Sociology
From grand narratives to fragmented selves
  
Joachim S. Bauer

