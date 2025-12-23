Multipolar Press

Obviously Hegel mimics Aristotle. But in a baroque way. Hegel’s density, abstraction, and totality make him adored by Marxists.

He’s hard to falsify

His theory is easy to ritualize

Also perfect for commentary, exegesis, secular priesthood. Hegel gives ideology confidence disguised as philosophy.

