

A Visit to the Daria Dugina Monument

Remembrance of a fallen voice, and a reading from MULTIPOLARITY!
Nicholas Reed
Dec 29, 2025

Together with Constantin von Hoffmeister, I visited the Daria Dugina monument outside of Moscow. We paid our respects to the journalist, philosopher, and activist Daria Dugina, daughter of Professor Alexander Dugin.

The story of Daria’s assassination in 2022 is a great woe for me, because I have personal friends who work as journalists, and are openly targeted by the government in Kiev, such as Christopher Helali, who was recently added to the dreaded “kill list” of the Ukrainian government, or the “Peacemaker list.”

To mark the occasion of our visit, Constantin von Hoffmeister read a section of his book MULTIPOLARITY! to honor Daria’s contributions.

