Nuestra América argues that Venezuelans do not recognize the fabricated and baseless charges brought by the United States against Nicolás Maduro.

In the field of international law, the position is clear: no sovereign state is obligated to recognize unilateral judicial proceedings initiated by another country, especially when they are openly political in nature. The Venezuelan population—even beyond its internal differences—understands that the charges fabricated in the United States against Nicolás Maduro are part of a historical pattern of aggression against governments that refuse to align themselves with North American hegemony. This is not a matter of criminal law, but of geopolitics disguised as legality.

U.S. courts possess no jurisdiction whatsoever over Venezuelan officials, over the territory of Venezuela, or over the actions of a sitting head of state. To claim otherwise would be to accept an imperial doctrine according to which Washington may judge any foreign leader who fails to obey its interests. Venezuela, like any sovereign country, categorically rejects this claim because it violates the fundamental principles of the UN Charter: sovereignty, the legal equality of states, and non-intervention.

The U.S. judicial narrative does not seek justice; it seeks to delegitimize Venezuelan leadership, fracture internal unity, and manufacture a pretext for destabilization operations. Yet this script is well known in Our America: it was tested against Noriega, then against Saddam, against Gaddafi, and more recently against Latin American leaders who challenged unipolar hegemony. The difference with Venezuela is that the country has managed to resist, reorganize, and generate political and legal defense mechanisms at the international level.

Moreover, Venezuelan society understands that accepting supposed U.S. jurisdiction would amount to renouncing national sovereignty. For this reason, the response is unanimous at the level of the state: Venezuela does not recognize these charges, does not accept that foreign authority, and does not submit to any tribunal that exceeds its internal legal framework. International law stands on Venezuela’s side, not on the side of the imperialist extraterritoriality that Washington seeks to impose.

In this context, the U.S. charges are nothing more than an instrument of pressure. In practice—and in international legal theory—they do not exist, because they lack legitimacy, jurisdiction, and recognition. Venezuela, as a sovereign nation, maintains its position: only Venezuelan justice may judge its leaders, and only the Venezuelan people decide their political destiny.

(Translated from the Spanish)

