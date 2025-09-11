Alexander Dugin presents Charlie Kirk’s assassination as proof that MAGA stands on the same front as Russia and other patriots in a single global civil war against the liberal-globalist elite.

On September 10, 2025, a sniper’s targeted shot from a distance of about 200 meters killed one of the most popular and influential representatives of the MAGA movement, Donald Trump’s favorite, blogger and inspirer of conservative American youth, 32-year-old Charlie Kirk. He was neither a soldier, nor a mercenary, nor a radical or extremist. On the contrary, his positions were always extremely balanced and well-reasoned. He willingly participated in debates with ideological opponents, liberals, listened to their arguments, and tried to understand them. But he was a convinced traditionalist, Christian, conservative, and patriot. And liberals, enemies of Tradition, cannot forgive that. Especially if a young, active, charismatic leader becomes truly influential and popular.

In his short life, Charles Kirk did a great deal for America’s patriotic movement. He organized the TPUSA platform (Turning Point USA), which became the biggest forum for MAGA supporters. This platform opened in many universities and campuses across the USA, where conservatively minded youth began to break through the rabid dictatorship of university liberal elites, who fiercely imposed on students gender philosophy, critical race theory (essentially anti-White racism), LGBTQ norms, radical feminism, support for illegal immigration, posthumanism, deep ecology, and other perversions.

In such a toxic atmosphere, long before Trump, Charlie Kirk opened the front of conservative resistance. His initiatives were supported by American youth, who gradually began to raise their heads. The birth of MAGA actually happened on the TPUSA platform. The most diverse forces — extreme and moderate, traditionalists and supporters of the Dark Enlightenment, advocates of a multipolar world and the American Empire, pro-Israel and anti-Israel — met each other and effectively shifted sentiments in American society. Of course, Elon Musk played a decisive role here, buying the ultra-liberal Twitter network and turning it into a truly free platform for exchanging opinions. Musk broke the totalitarian liberal censorship in a single social network. Charlie Kirk, for his part, shattered the false image that the entire American youth supports globalists, liberals, and the Democratic Party. That is how MAGA was born. And that is how MAGA won, bringing its candidate to power.

During his presidency, Trump has already made many mistakes and wrong moves. He has supported the genocide in Gaza, struck Iran, refused to publish the Epstein pedophile list, quarreled with Elon Musk, succumbed to the crude flattery of the European Union, did not stop supporting the terrorist regime in Kiev, quarreled with India, began attacking BRICS and the multipolar world, and started preparing an invasion of Venezuela. Seeing this, MAGA fell into despondency. Some were particularly affected by one thing, others by another. “Trump has been kidnapped” and even more, “Trump has betrayed us” — said Alex Jones and Steve Bannon, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes, Jackson Hinkle and Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer and Catturd, Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Joe Posobiec and Matt Gaetz, Mike Benz and Owen Shroyer. But each understood this in their own way. MAGA began to crumble before our eyes.

Charlie Kirk was one of those who tried to hold it together and not lose Trump. He was absolutely loyal to Trump, justifying every one of his actions, not out of conformism but very responsibly, realizing how important he was for the American Conservative Revolution. Being a very young man, Charlie Kirk turned out to be more mature and wiser than the rest. At the same time, he never betrayed MAGA. He always harshly opposed the Kiev regime and advocated rapprochement with Russia, criticized Netanyahu’s aggressive policy and its support by the USA, and advocated the publication of the Epstein list even when Trump himself backed down.

However, he was in no hurry to break ties with Trump, trying to fulfill his task: to achieve the turning point for the USA. His last performance at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, was part of the Turning Point tour. Charlie Kirk was peacefully speaking to a huge crowd of supporters (and perhaps opponents — access was open to all) in the “American Comeback” tent. At that moment, the sniper fired, hitting him in the neck. Video footage captured the moment when, from the bullet hitting the artery, blood began to gush out. After that, there was no chance, and although doctors still fought to save him, the outcome was obvious. Charlie Kirk was deliberately and consciously killed by a professional. For his ideas.

He had personal enemies, but what kind of personal enemies are capable of organizing such a professional assassination? All of America agreed: the murder of Charlie Kirk was purely political. It continues the series of assassinations of political leaders from Kennedy to the attempts on Trump. The guilty are not found in such cases. Because the guilty are the same forces that secretly rule America, paying no attention to political status, popular support, or the fact that their victims are completely innocent people. They simply have convictions. And charisma. And influence. And that is already dangerous for someone.

Immediately after the news appeared and the horrific footage was published online, and especially after confirmation of Charlie Kirk’s death, America exploded. From both sides. President Trump addressed the nation with expressions of solidarity to Kirk’s loved ones and praised the heroism of this young man. All members of his family experienced this as their own personal grief. And that is right: the goal of such murders is symbolic, to send a black mark. Charlie Kirk was a political son of Trump. Now neither his political supporters nor his family members will ever feel safe. In their own country. Or is this not their country?

All MAGA participants — both those disappointed in Trump and those not yet — perceived this as a direct blow. Many could not hold back tears. Conservative Christian America wept. Elon Musk was the first to join in covering the incident, so that the liberal media, as usual, could not silence it. He directly accused the Democratic Party of embarking on the path of political terror. And the response must be no less harsh. Pain, tears, suppressed rage, a sense of injustice and helplessness, compassion and admiration for the heroism of this young patriot, whom some considered a likely future president of the USA, washed over MAGA in a scorching wave.

After the first emotions and the outburst of hatred towards liberals, globalists, and the Deep State — and no one had the slightest doubt that it was the Deep State that killed Charlie Kirk — MAGA unanimously drew three conclusions: In place of one killed Charlie Kirk, a million young American patriots must stand up. Charlie Kirk fell so that the turning point would happen. And it must happen. And it will happen.

Internal strife in MAGA must stop immediately. They only benefit the ruthless enemy, and now everyone is a target. In the name of Charlie Kirk, MAGA must be reborn.

Enough of being tolerant. The left always accuses the right of violence. But violence comes only from liberals and the left. The right are victims. Enough of tolerating this. We move to the next phase: total radicalization.

Liberals reacted no less excitedly. A minute after the incident, the liberal TV channel MSNBC calmly reported: “We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.” A person is killed live by a sniper, and the announcer says something like this! What does this remind us of? Of course, Ukrainian propaganda. Or… Echo of Moscow, exactly the same moral standards. If they die, it means they killed themselves. It s unclear who taught whom this blatant anti-human swinish behavior.

A little later on the same MSNBC channel, another liberal, Matthew Dowd, said, as if nothing had happened: “… hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.” Then the liberal network exploded — now with joy and delight. Killed, killed, killed… We finally killed him. How good! We won! Death to MAGA! Again, a direct parallel with Ukrainians. This time the most direct. Ukrainian networks rejoiced at Charlie Kirk’s murder no less, if not more, than American liberals. After all, he criticized Zelensky and called on Washington to stop supporting the Kiev regime. Got a bullet.

But what is important: no difference can be seen between the savage Ukrainian Nazis and the ultra-liberal supporters of LGBTQ, feminism, posthumanism, Obama, and Kamala Harris from the USA in their reaction to Charlie Kirk’s murder. This is strictly the same ideological camp. When we routinely say that modern Ukraine is simply the terrorist wing of liberal globalists, we do not even suspect how right we are. Democratic Party congressmen react in essentially the same way, without any shame. When Republicans in Congress proposed to honor Kirk’s memory with a minute of silence and a common prayer, Democrats loudly howled, “Nooooo!” Essentially, this roaring “Nooooo!” is an admission of committing the crime without any hint of remorse.

Only the most cunning liberal influencers are trying to cool the ardor of their ecstatic like-minded people: try to restrain your feelings, they write. We all understand, just like you, but be careful. However, they are not particularly listened to. What is this? Some MAGA supporters call things by their names. This is the beginning of a new Civil War. That is how they usually start: with the assassination of an Archduke. Seemingly an isolated local incident, but entire peoples and continents are set in motion.

Clearly sensing that a critical point has been crossed, Time magazine came out today with a photo from Utah Valley University with Kirk’s tent in red-bloody tones and the inscription “Enough.” Enough. That is, stop, let’s stop. They can be understood; they killed one of the key figures of their opponents — vilely and cruelly, leaving two children without a father and a young wife, as well as orphaning the conservative youth of America, who lost someone more than a father or husband, a leader. Enough. Let’s stop, but not for long. And then? And then the next one. And again someone will shout, “Enough!” And someone will immediately start choosing a new victim.

We Russians, of course, can say that this is their business, that it does not concern us. That is not right, though, not honest. Charlie Kirk was on our side of the front line that now divides humanity. The civil war in the USA is not something distant. It is part of the same global civil war that is already underway. One of the fronts of this war is Ukraine. In it, people with the ideology of patriotism and Christianity, under the banner of Christ and the Katechon (us), are fighting terrorist brigades mobilized, zombified, armed, and incited by the globalists (them). The very same ones who just killed Charlie Kirk.

When Ukrainian terrorists killed Daria Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, vilely and cruelly, the orders were given by the same centers that sent the shooter to destroy Charlie Kirk in front of everyone. It is the same headquarters. It targets primarily ideologues, the young, thinkers, and fearless heroes. They do not achieve their goal because real people cannot be intimidated, and the war will only flare up with new force from this. But there is no replacement for Daria, nor for Vladlen, nor now for Charlie Kirk.

These are a special type of people who are always ahead, who feel that if they themselves do not start turning history in a different direction, no turning point, no historical shift will come. In the case of Charlie Kirk, evil killed good. There is and can be no neutral position here. There is only the planetary front of patriots and traditionalists against the insane, perverted, aggressive liberal-globalist elite, which started this war. Already started. MAGA, no matter how strange and grotesque their ideas may be, is on our side in humanity’s civil war. Charlie Kirk fought for Trump to follow the MAGA path, not letting neocons and the Deep State’s agents push him off it. That is why they killed him.