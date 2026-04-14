White America Book Discussion

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript313White America Book DiscussionAmerica’s founding stock under siegeConstantin von Hoffmeister and Ultra HeavyApr 14, 2026313ShareTranscriptTim Kirby and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss the latter’s new book The Fate of White America.Order the book here.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMultipolar PressSubscribeAuthorsConstantin von HoffmeisterUltra HeavyWrites Ultra Heavy SubscribeRecent PostsA Visit to the Daria Dugina MonumentDec 29, 2025 • Nicholas ReedTrump Clears the Path to MultipolaritySep 25, 2025 • Alexander Dugin