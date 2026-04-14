Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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White America Book Discussion

America’s founding stock under siege
Constantin von Hoffmeister's avatar
Ultra Heavy's avatar
Constantin von Hoffmeister and Ultra Heavy
Apr 14, 2026

Tim Kirby and Constantin von Hoffmeister discuss the latter’s new book The Fate of White America.

Order the book here.

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