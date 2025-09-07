Alexander Dugin argues that China produces only simulacra, exposing the West’s empty claims to authenticity and revealing that true discernment belongs to the aristocratic spirit alone.

If one looks closely at China, it becomes obvious that it produces only simulacra. One can try Chinese whiskey or drive a Chinese car. It seems like the thing, and yet not the thing at all. Here we find ourselves at a loss. After Deng Xiaoping, the Chinese learned to copy absolutely anything with perfect accuracy. But they do not create anything new. Do you know why? Because in Chinese tradition — in Confucianism, in Daoism, and even in Buddhism, which is Indo-European in origin but tamed by China — the new belongs to the cursed domain. And it is rightly placed there.

Copying is safe. Creating is dangerous. That is why, as art critic Dmitry Khvorostov aptly observed, Chinese art — even avant-garde art — produces only ornament. Where the European experiences a psychic (or aesthetic) rupture, the Chinese produces ornament. Nothing more.

The Chinese are a profoundly mentally healthy people. Therefore, they produce only simulacra.

But how can one distinguish the authentic from the inauthentic? Here the question extends far beyond China.

For someone whose Dasein exists inauthentically, originals and fakes do not exist. He simply has no capacity to tell the genuine from the cheap imitation. Because he himself is a fake. Even if he is at the peak of wealth and possesses enormous sums of money. Super-rich people are surrounded by pitiful trinket-like counterfeits, while convinced that they live their lives amid originals. Because their very being is worthless. Their Dasein exists as das Man, and therefore their taste and their ability to discern are deeply plebeian.

What distinguishes an aristocrat from a plebeian is neither social status nor wealth, but the ability to discern. I think this is exactly what Lord Henry said to Dorian Gray, though I am not sure. Yevgeny Vsevolodovich Golovin definitely said it to me (or maybe not; I am beginning to confuse personal history with world history…). He emphasized, above all, the ability to discern between copy and original. It is in this sense that we have Henry Suso’s The Exemplar. That something exists as an exemplar is given only through subtle inner experience. The experience of God.

The Chinese have settled the matter: they produce counterfeits, setting the mystery of the original aside. It is not their concern.

Russian consumers are even more foolish — resembling cheerful Ukrainian peasant girls from the most provincial backwater villages: they breathe in the aroma, savor the aftertaste, and distinguish the expensive from the cheap. Yet they themselves are nothing more than trinkets, mass-produced objects with greater or lesser flaws.

For the Chinese, this poses no problem. In fact, for them, there is no problem at all.

The European ability to distinguish the original from the fake is the last fading ember of aristocratic taste. A distant echo of an epoch when it still mattered. Only, perhaps, Princess Vittoria de Aliata with her marvelous castle or the father of our splendid Grand Duke George Mikhailovich are capable of perceiving this difference. The rest — no way.

That is precisely why China is invincible. It has exposed the modern West. The West claims authenticity, while having not the slightest understanding of it.

Baudrillard was very perceptive. We live in the third order of simulacra. You should not claim authenticity. That only makes you even more foolish and vulgar.

Whiskey, wine, and perfume now have no flavor except the one you are told they have.

Abandon this chimera of conscience — sales managers do the thinking for you.

(Translated from the Russian and annotated by Constantin von Hoffmeister)