Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
1h

Philip K Dick wrote it more poetically.

https://philipdick.com/mirror/essays/How_to_Build_a_Universe.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture