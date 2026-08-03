Constantin von Hoffmeister — The Fate of White America

The Fate of White America is a sweeping exploration of civilizational transformation in an age of dissolution. Moving from early reflections on the American ethnos to the philosophical frameworks of Oswald Spengler, Martin Heidegger, Julius Evola, and Wyndham Lewis, this book traces the trajectory of a nation confronting its limits, offering an analytical and poetic meditation on decline and regeneration.

Through encounters with H. P. Lovecraft, William S. Burroughs, Jack Kerouac, and Patrick J. Buchanan, it explores the collapse of cultural coherence, the fragmentation of identity, and the emergence of nascent modes of being. Geopolitics, myth, and literature converge in a vision of the United States within a rising multipolar world, asking whether a new order may arise from the ruins of the present.

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A voice crossed the ancient world before kingdoms reached their height, before philosophy took systematic form, and before empires claimed eternity. That voice belonged to Homer. The Iliad and the Odyssey formed the spiritual foundation of Western civilization, shaping ideas of heroism, honor, and fate for nearly three millennia. Yet the poet himself remained hidden behind legend.

This volume brings together two ancient works that approach Homer from different directions. The Life of Homer, attributed to Pseudo-Herodotus, presents Homer as a wandering poet moving through the Greek world, enduring blindness, rejection, and struggle while preserving memory through the power of verse. Plato’s Ion, a dialogue centered on Homer, turns from the poet’s life to the mystery of inspiration and recitation, examining how Homer’s words pass from the poet to the performer and from the performer to the audience.

This edition includes a preface by Constantin von Hoffmeister exploring Homer’s enduring role as the voice through which the West first learned to remember itself.

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NIETZSCHE UNFILTERED : Friedrich Nietzsche’s Notebooks of the 1880s

Translated and annotated by Constantin von Hoffmeister

Friedrich Nietzsche’s unpublished notebooks of the 1880s contain some of his most radical and prophetic reflections. Written outside the constraints of publication, these fragments reveal a thinker confronting nihilism, morality, decadence, power, culture, and the future of Europe with unusual directness and intensity.

These pages are not a finished system, but flashes of intellectual warfare: aphorisms, insights, and philosophical fragments from a mind pushing beyond the limits of modernity. This book begins a multi-volume annotated edition, newly rendered into vivid modern English for today’s readers.

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Edited and annotated by Constantin von Hoffmeister

In this volume, H. P. Lovecraft emerges in full force, not only as a master of weird fiction but as a relentless observer of Western civilization and its fate. The same mind that imagined cosmic dread turns here to a nearer and sharper subject: the survival of a culture shaped over centuries. This book brings together both fiction and non-fiction from his writings. Essays speak in a clear, controlled voice about order, continuity, and the foundations of a people. Stories translate these concerns into living scenes, where familiar worlds grow unstable and collapse under an eldritch pressure that distorts everything it touches.

Lovecraft treats civilization as something real and fragile. It stands on inherited forms: language, memory, and identity. When these weaken, confusion spreads. When they break, the structure gives way. There is no ornament here, no evasion. The same insight takes shape from two directions: analysis and imagination. This is Lovecraft without disguise. A vision of Western civilization under strain and a warning of what follows when its base begins to crack.

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A futuristic empire plagued by attacks from man, machine, and mutant faces a threat beyond anything it has ever confronted before. Three armored cybernetic warrior diplomats, Ultra Heavies, and one scientific researcher with a secret past are sent to try to discover the secrets of the Tower of Death that stands above the now destroyed border town of Petrovsk on terraformed Mars.

Much closer and far older than other colonized worlds, Mars is heavily populated, and this new threat could lead to the deaths of millions. The future of the empire is riding on their cybernetic shoulders, but the Tower’s evil influence and old grudges from the past push our heroes to the breaking point. This is a tale of firepower, romance, and survival against horrors beyond our heroes’ comprehension.

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After three centuries of war, the oldest Ultra Heavy is reaching the end. His cybernetic body can still regenerate, but the centuries have taken their toll. Soon he will be a living mind trapped inside a failing machine. Refusing to fade into slow decay, he asks the Tsar of Holy Rus’ for a final mission from which he will never return. The Tsar graciously grants his request.

A newly terraformed world at the far edge of the empire—Titan, the largest moon of Saturn—has fallen completely silent. The first colony that landed has vanished. No messages. No explanation. Sent alone across the solar system, this aging hero of the empire must discover what happened on Titan and report back to the Throne. If possible. Because on this distant frontier, something has already gone terribly wrong and needs to be set right by any means necessary.

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This brand-new English translation and carefully crafted abridgment of Oswald Spengler’s The Decline of the West brings fresh life to a monumental work first published in 1918—one that stunned Europe with its radical thesis: civilizations are not immortal. They are born, they rise, they harden, and they die.

Freshly translated, expertly abridged, annotated, and with a preface by Constantin von Hoffmeister, this single-volume edition preserves the full philosophical depth, sweeping morphology of history, and prophetic intensity of Spengler’s masterpiece while making it far more accessible and readable for contemporary audiences without sacrificing its intellectual rigor or visionary power. As Western confidence erodes and global power shifts accelerate, Spengler’s analysis reads less as abstract speculation and more as stark diagnosis. This is no lament or political manifesto, but an unflinching anatomy of civilizational destiny.

Key features of this edition:

Brand-new translation from the original German, capturing Spengler’s vivid prose and complex ideas with modern clarity and precision

Expertly abridged into one compelling volume, distilling the essence of the classic two-volume work while retaining its core arguments, cultural comparisons, and striking examples

Edited and annotated for enhanced readability and context, making Spengler’s thought immediate and relevant today

Essential for understanding our era’s debates on Western decline, multipolarity, and civilizational cycles.

The Decline of the West compels us to confront the deepest question of our age: What follows when a great culture has exhausted its destined form?

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Oswald Spengler — Heraclitus: A Study of the Energetic Core of His Philosophy

With a foreword by Astral

This volume opens with the doctoral dissertation of Oswald Spengler, one of the most penetrating interpreters of historical destiny, in which he approaches Heraclitus as the philosopher of becoming, presenting a cosmos governed by law, tension, and perpetual transformation. Being reveals itself as process, order as measure, and history as the unfolding of inner necessity rather than human design. Cultures rise, mature, and pass on their power in accordance with patterns that we must learn to see rather than resist.

The volume concludes with Spengler’s formidable lecture on the chariot, offered as the concrete counterpart to this metaphysical vision. If Heraclitus discloses the structure of reality, the chariot shows how that structure enters history through weapons, technique, and command. The chariot appears as the first great instrument through which disciplined elites imposed form upon vast populations, establishing domination as a recurring pattern in the drama of mankind.

Together, these texts illuminate the forces that shape civilizations and remind the reader that what seems permanent belongs to a transient phase within the greater movement of history.

This edition presents a new English translation with scholarly annotations and a preface by Constantin von Hoffmeister, along with a foreword by Astral.

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by Constantin von Hoffmeister

With a foreword by the Librarian of Celaeno

Across the desert of twin suns rises a vision of civilization renewed. Multipolar Galaxy follows the spiral of myth through the circuits of empire, showing how Star Wars foretells the return of sacred order in an age of machines. Constantin von Hoffmeister reads the saga as a prophecy: the Republic’s decay, the Empire’s birth, the revolt of peoples, and the rebirth of faith. Heroes become archetypes, planets become mirrors of our world, and every duel carries the weight of history.

This book binds George Lucas’s cinematic cosmos to Alexander Dugin’s geopolitics, Julius Evola’s transcendence, Oswald Spengler’s cycles, and Ernst Jünger’s steel. From Naboo’s siege to Mustafar’s fire, from the fall of Anakin to the rise of multipolar civilization, the Force is revealed as destiny made visible. In these pages, myth and philosophy merge, and the galaxy itself becomes a scripture for the new century.