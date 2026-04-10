Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Jac Miller's avatar
Jac Miller
4h

Martial Arts, Wu Wei, sacrifice oh so Eastern, practical yet illusive. We are experiencing Global Macho being rocklike, waterless, confrontational deminishing live-forces for humanity. The Tao, live with the flow; swimming upstream is fatal - we're all running out of breath and stamina.

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