Michael Kumpmann explores what connects accelerationist philosophy, doomsday cults, Tantra, and the Epstein files, following a series of strange parallels into the darker metaphysics of modern collapse.

I have written several articles on the topic of accelerationism and explained its philosophical aspects, also referring to earlier articles and tweets by Alexander Dugin. Dugin recently published another article in which he connects accelerationism with Jeffrey Epstein. Even before Dugin, certain YouTube channels—such as Simulated Leviathan—had drawn this connection as well. I myself also examined the files. While I found no direct connection to accelerationism or Nick Land, I discovered surprisingly many parallels with things I had mentioned in my own texts.

First, the most recent development: in his text, Dugin now distinguishes between a “secular accelerationism” and a “religious accelerationism.” In broad terms, Dugin is making a comparison similar to one I had already made in my earlier article on “apocalyptic sects,” and he links accelerationism with the idea of doomsday cults (such as the Aum Shinrikyo sect discussed in my previous texts), arguing that both represent two sides of the same coin.

Share

Roughly speaking, the typical doomsday cult bases its worldview on a cyclical conception of time and sees the current world as existing in the dark age of the Kali Yuga, in which everything deteriorates and moves towards a great cataclysm. Only after this great rupture can the world improve again, and until it occurs nothing can be done. Julius Evola expressed a similar worldview in his book Ride the Tiger, as did the esoteric Hitlerist Miguel Serrano. Terence McKenna’s theory of “Timewave Zero” follows the same logic. Shortly before the end of his struggle, Roman von Ungern-Sternberg sought to find Shambhala in order to locate Kalki—the Hindu deity who brings about the end of the age—and thereby drag the communists down into the apocalypse with him. In his text, Dugin himself mentions Christian dispensationalists who wish to trigger the Revelation of John, and he also alludes to an interpretation of the Kabbalistic concept of Tikkun Olam that interprets it as an intentionally provoked end of the world. This interpretation is especially discussed in connection with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. The Human Instrumentality Project of the secret group SEELE in the anime Neon Genesis Evangelion also presents a fictional depiction of this.

To understand this logic, it also helps to look at my earlier article titled “Digital Platonism,” where I mention information theory and entropy. Entropy ensures that when a system is in decline, a partial reduction of entropy—the degree of disorder—through repair necessarily produces entropy and chaos elsewhere. For that reason, it becomes easier to destroy and rebuild than to repair. For example, it is faster to melt down the shards of a broken glass and produce a new glass than to painstakingly glue together each fragment by hand.

In my article series, however, I already showed that both variants of accelerationism cannot be completely separated, and that most forms of “techno-accelerationism” are also religious. Nick Land, for example, is a Kabbalist and constantly writes about gematria. Another example is the programmer Terry A. Davis, who suffered from mental disorders and developed the operating system TempleOS in order to fulfill what he believed were necessary steps for the end times.

Several parallels stand out. The most striking is that Epstein spoke with the German AI researcher Joscha Bach about simulation hypotheses, about time as a subjective perception rather than an objective magnitude, and about the idea of deities as complexes of ideas that unconsciously manipulate human beings in order to realize themselves. The last one corresponds to Nick Land’s definition of the concept of hyperstition, and these conversations about time show clear parallels with Land’s ideas. Land likewise described time as subjective rather than objective and explored the possibility that it might be non-linear and manipulable.

Another striking aspect is that in my texts I described a connection between accelerationism and Indian Tantra, along with its theory of the world as generated by energies. The Epstein files revealed that Epstein wanted to learn Tantra and bought books for that purpose. One of these books also compares Tantra with Wilhelm Reich, whom I also mentioned in my text. Massages also play an extremely important role in Tantra, and Epstein officially employed many of the women as masseuses and owned a large number of massage tables. As already mentioned, I also discussed the Aum Shinrikyo sect in this context, whose leader, Shoko Asahara, practiced Tantric rituals. Asahara was a friend of the Dalai Lama, and according to the Epstein files the Dalai Lama was also in contact with Epstein.

In my texts, I also compared accelerationism with MKUltra (as a project seemingly connected with postmodernity) and Preston Nichols’s at-first-glance rather absurd conspiracy theory of the Montauk Project. The Montauk Project involves time manipulation and non-linear time once again. It describes experiments in which telepathic abilities are induced in children through sensory manipulation, sexual abuse, and sexual magic. Despite the absurdity of the theory, Epstein was in contact with the spiritual guru Deepak Chopra and spoke with him about time travel, isolation tanks, and the manipulation of time. Together, they even considered conducting experiments on children in order to awaken telepathic powers by exposing them to violent or sexual stimuli. This sounds strangely similar to the Montauk theory. The Montauk narrative also includes the possibility of temporary memory erasure, and according to the files the memories of some Epstein victims were allegedly erased through medication.

Epstein’s connections with Baal (see the temple on Epstein’s island) introduce additional elements. According to Evola’s Metaphysics of Sex, the regions in which Baal was worshipped—Phoenicia and Babylon—were associated with a form of trafficking in girls in the context of temple prostitution, something the Romans regarded as repulsive and fought against. In Tantra, blood is also regarded as a carrier of life energy, which establishes connections to blood magic. Within blood-magic traditions, there is the famous case of the “Blood Countess,” Elizabeth Báthory, who kept a harem of young girls and later sacrificed them in ritual killings. Certain similarities with Epstein’s activities become immediately apparent.

Interestingly, the extreme meme and internet phenomena Chris Chan and Rainer Winkler also developed esoteric ideas about sex magic and flows of energy, and Chris Chan even wanted to trigger an apocalyptic event through his “Dimensional Merge.” Perhaps there is some connection between the internet and such ideas. Psychologists have even suggested that Epstein was psychologically immature and wanted to construct a sexual fantasy world on his island. This strongly recalls Chris and Rainer.

In his text, Dugin introduces a new aspect: the Katechon as a force that slows down time. This already has two parallels with accelerationist discourse. First, there is the idea of decelerationism. This is the antithesis of accelerationism and argues that certain processes—economic growth, environmental exploitation, resource consumption—are proceeding too quickly and threaten humanity’s survival. Therefore these processes must be slowed down, and time itself must be decelerated in order to buy humanity more time to solve its problems. The second idea appears in Nick Land’s book Templexity (meaning “time-complexity”): human culture, urban design, and similar structures coordinate human action in such a way that time is gained, saved, and extended across longer temporal horizons, thereby giving humanity more lifetime at its disposal. This parallels the way Dugin describes the Katechon.

As a side note, I also briefly mentioned the concept of the Katechon in my own texts. The YouTuber Hidden Amuraka argued that there appears to be a supposed opposite to accelerationism in the form of institutions and projects such as the EU, the Great Reset, the WEF, and similar initiatives. These present themselves as forces protecting humanity, yet through systems of control and regulation they may instead be driving it towards digital ruin by different means. Together with this YouTuber, I developed the thesis that this system of global governance and technological control could represent an Antichrist masquerading as a Katechon. According to Dugin, however, Russia is the true Katechon, though it will lose power if it fails to rethink its strategy.

(Translated from the German)