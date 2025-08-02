Multipolar Press

stylianos kostudianos
3d

Ai means nothing and all

This is nothing again 😑 we the customer got the power to choose that the artificial is not intelligence without consciousness...

And I will stop here because I got this broken English spell ing especially when I type

With love from Greece 🇬🇷 😍 ❤️ 💙

Joanna Martin
5d

What Aleksandr Pushkin did for Russian Literature, you can now do for Russian culture as a whole.

I'm an American who fell in love with traditional Russian culture many decades ago when I was a young child. My mother was a piano teacher and had the sheet music for the great Russian piano composers (Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev, etc.) and orchestral recordings of the great Russian music. Russian orchestral music of this period is distinctive (Oh!, that Russian "5th"!) Oh my beloved Shostakovich! One of the first recordings I listened to over & over & over again was Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf" (in English). It was the "Russianness" of it which I loved. I saw pictures of traditional Russian brightly colored churches with onion domes. I loved it all. I read several of Dostoevsky's novels, but didn't like those because I thought the characters were so irrational!

In my late teens, I discovered Pushkin! I loved it. I understand that he is called "The Father of Russian Literature" because he was the first real "Russian" writer. I heard that before Pushkin, Russian novels copied French novels in style & content. But Pushkin wrote about Russians - and, he wrote in the Russian language. Apparently, before Pushkin, the Russian "elite" spoke in French; and looked down on the peasants who spoke Russian. And the culture of the real Russian" people was ignored. And it does NOT help that one or more of the more recent Russian monarchs were NOT Russian! Catherine the Great was a German, wasn't she?

And then I read Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn! Another real Russian writer.

Recently, I've seen on Amazon Prime several miniseries which fascinate me - they seem so "Russian" and they are visually gorgeous: e.g., The Golden Horde & Godunov. The inside of Prince Yaraslov's home has gorgeous stencils painted on the walls - I would dearly love to be able to buy such stencils.

Russian folk art is wonderful!

So it occurs to me that for some reason I cannot understand, Russians have long had an inferiority complex about their culture. But Russian culture (as I have seen it reflected in art) is beautiful! So restore it and glory in it!

