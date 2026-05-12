Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Michael Docherty's avatar
Michael Docherty
3h

A beautiful article. Pete Quinones and Matthew Raphael Johnson are discussing "On resistance to evil by force" chapter by chapter in their new series: https://petequinones.substack.com/

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Boizeau55's avatar
Boizeau55
8h

Do you have any books by Ivan Illyn?

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