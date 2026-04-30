Alexander Dugin on the illusion of life and the reality of the other world.

We are convinced that this world exists—the one in which we live with bodies and feelings. At times we allow that God exists as well, yet we relate Him to our world: we and He. We ask Him to help us within this, our world, or in some other way.

But there is this world (is there?), and there is God (He, certainly, truly is), and yet… that is not all. There is another world. Our world, God, and another world. If we are hardened materialists, then for us there is only this world. There is neither God nor devil. Believers among us believe in God (and they are right). Yet very often we lose sight of the other world. For us, it is precisely our bodily world that seems certain. But for God, it is the other world that is certain. For Him, it exists. This other world appears to us as something merely apparent, imagined, presumed (in fact, non-existent). But for God, the opposite is true. That world is real, while our world is a dense hallucination that does not exist. Yet God came into our world to save us—and to reveal to us the other world, the real one, the one that truly is, for Him and in itself.

This other world is the world of the spirit. There dwell the souls of human beings, our loved ones; angels and demons are there as well. They are the real ones. We ourselves are real only to the extent that we are spiritual, soulful—that is, like them. We exist to the extent that we are dead. The secret is that it seems to us that our world exists, when it does not; we are certain that the other world does not exist, when in fact it is precisely the one that does. For God, it is exactly so—and that is what matters most.

The more we insist on the certainty of our world, the deeper we sink into illusion.

We must learn to see reality not with our own eyes (they deceive), but with the eyes of God.

(Translated from the Russian)