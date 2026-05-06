Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
5h

How about this as a working title: "The West - A state of Psychopathy or, a Psychopathic State?"

I gift that to anyone who cares to flesh it out and essay it.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
5h

Dugin does not think that his heritage is thoroughly European, at least not in a sense that would include "white people," a thoroughly Germanic and French concept created during colonialism.

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