Callum McMichael on Alexander Dugin’s outburst against Whites.

Whites? They are destroyed the world and themselves. To be white means to be nihilist. It is self hatred race. It caused so meany troubles to others and to itself. It lost the right to be something. No arguments to support their existence. — Alexander Dugin (@AGDugin), May 5, 2026

There is something deeply human, and at the same time jarring, about watching a major thinker give voice to raw frustration in public. Alexander Dugin is no ordinary commentator. For decades, he has operated as one of Russia’s most original and polarizing philosophers — a profound critic of liberal modernity, a champion of Eurasian multipolarity, and a voice calling for the revival of sacred traditions against the flattening forces of globalism. His ideas draw from Heidegger, Guénon, Orthodox Christianity, and a deep reading of history. Yet this particular post feels less like careful philosophy and more like a midnight outburst born of exhaustion or anger. Even granting him every benefit of the doubt, it deserves both empathetic context and firm criticism.

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Read literally, the statement is sweeping and ugly. It tars an entire civilizational lineage — European peoples and their diaspora, often shorthand as “White” — with nihilism, self-hatred, and existential unworthiness. Coming from Dugin, an ethnic Russian whose own heritage is thoroughly European, it lands as self-contradictory at best and self-defeating at worst. But Dugin’s broader body of work invites us to interpret it more generously. Throughout his career, he has reserved his sharpest attacks not for Europeans as a people, but for the liberal Atlanticist West , that specific civilizational project which, in his view, has universalized its own pathologies: radical individualism, the death of the sacred, technological domination, and a moral relativism that dissolves identity, hierarchy, and meaning. His imperfect English, often written quickly, has a habit of collapsing these distinctions. “Whites” here probably stands for the deracinated, post-Christian liberal subject who has internalized guilt as a civilizational duty. Still, the wording is reckless. Precision matters, especially for a thinker who claims to defend particular peoples and traditions.

One cannot fairly grapple with Dugin without acknowledging the real crisis he diagnoses. The contemporary West does exhibit profound symptoms of spiritual exhaustion. Declining birth rates, cultural self-flagellation in elite institutions, the erosion of shared meaning in favor of consumerism and ideology : these are observable trends that thoughtful observers from across the spectrum have noted. Dugin’s Heideggerian lens sees modernity as a long “forgetting of Being,” reaching its nihilistic climax in late liberalism. In that sense, his frustration is understandable. When a civilization appears to be sleepwalking toward self-dissolution, a passionate intellectual will cry out.

Yet this is precisely where the post falters intellectually and morally. European civilization, for all its sins, does not lack “arguments to support [its] existence.” The record is staggering in its depth and creativity. From the philosophical rigor of the Greeks and the legal genius of Rome, through the transcendent art of the Renaissance and the scientific revolution that gave humanity tools to understand the cosmos, to the musical and literary heights of Bach, Shakespeare, Dostoevsky, and beyond : these are not the works of a nihilistic people. European-derived societies developed institutions of liberty, inquiry, and prosperity that have been imitated worldwide, even as they grappled with colonialism, total wars, and ideological horrors of their own making. Self-critique is built into the tradition itself, from Socrates questioning Athenian assumptions to Christian calls for repentance. That capacity for introspection is a strength, not proof of inherent self-hatred.

When this healthy impulse mutates into pathological ethno-masochism — where guilt becomes identity and heritage is treated as original sin — it becomes toxic. Dugin is right to rage against that mutation. But by framing the problem in blanket racial terms, he risks feeding the very narrative he opposes and alienating potential allies. A Russia or a Europe convinced of its own worthlessness cannot lead or even survive in the multipolar world Dugin so passionately advocates. Multipolarity demands confident, rooted civilizations, not ones paralyzed by self-loathing. Dugin himself, as a European man defending Russian-Eurasian distinctiveness, lives out a different reality than his tweet suggests. Many of his Western readers — traditionalists, conservatives, and dissidents tired of liberal orthodoxy — are drawn to him precisely because he affirms the right of peoples to exist on their own terms. A rhetoric of racial erasure undercuts that appeal.

This tension echoes in Dugin’s shifting commentary on figures like Donald Trump. He initially greeted Trump’s re-election with something approaching enthusiasm, authoring The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers and portraying it as a historic crack in liberal globalism, a step toward pragmatic multipolarity and a defense of sovereign realities against universalist hegemony. He saw in Trumpism a potential alignment with “illiberal” civilizational instincts, even drawing parallels to broader resistance against the “Beast” of progressive modernity in some of his more apocalyptic moments. Yet by early 2026, disillusionment had set in. Dugin began criticizing Trump as trapped by deeper powers, drifting from core principles, and insufficiently realist on issues like Ukraine. The oscillation reveals something honest about political philosophy: grand theories often collide painfully with messy human reality. If the liberal West is indeed “the country of the Beast,” as certain Dugin-adjacent framings imply, then pinning salvific hopes on any single leader within that system was always risky.

In the end, this post feels less like a refined thesis and more like a philosopher’s moment of despair , understandable in dark times, but unworthy of his stature. Dugin’s English is not native, and rapid social media posts invite overstatement and mistranslation. Perhaps it was never meant as literal racial damnation but as a hyperbolic strike against the self-destructive spirit of our age. Even so, a thinker of his caliber should know better. Words like these do not awaken; they polarize and invite caricature. They weaken, rather than strengthen, the case for multipolarity rooted in civilizational pride.

What lingers is a more profound question Dugin himself has wrestled with for years: Can the European spirit — creative, restless, and Faustian — rediscover its vitality without falling into either liberal self-destruction or nihilistic reaction? The answer must be yes. Civilizations recover through memory, creativity, courage, and a measured love of their own. Healthy critique, even fierce critique, has its place. Blanket self-condemnation does not. Dugin’s outburst reminds us, perhaps unintentionally, why confidence — not masochism — remains the prerequisite for any meaningful future.