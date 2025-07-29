Brecht Jonkers contrasts Asia’s cohesive, duty-bound vision of the state with the West’s atomized, individualist drift into bureaucratic irrelevance.

There is a fundamental difference between the “European”, i.e. basically liberal, and the “Asian” attitude towards the existence and the role of the state. It is a civilisational divide that transcends the typical ideological debate, and it showcases the clear difference between “Western” individualist versus “Eastern” collectivist attitudes towards human society.

Using a major oversimplification of a complex matter, I believe it is correct to state that Asia sees the state as an ultimately necessary tool to (ideally) ensure justice, social cohesion, order and harmony. The West, on the other hand, has a fundamentally antagonistic and negative attitude towards the existence of the state as such, seeing it at best as a necessary evil to prevent people from robbing and killing each other in the streets. Which incidentally ties in to the underlying negative and misanthropic view of human nature that underpins modern Western philosophy. But I digress.

The Western state is still, at its core, a “night-watchman state” of the British/US model that originated in the 18th century: a state concerned mainly (or only) with the prevention of violence in the public sphere, the preservation of property and the calm continuation of the status quo, no matter what that status quo is. Minimal intervention, minimal legislation and minimal support to anyone in need.

Obviously, things have changed significantly after World War II with the adoption of the welfare state model, mainly done in order to prevent the working classes from revolting. This change was caused by two main factors: the organised representation of labour forces who demanded their fair share after the sacrifices made during the two world wars, and the looming “threat of communism” from the East that showcased an alternative system that could lure the working classes away from continuing to support the liberal, capitalist model.

The “big government” changes made since 1945 have slowly been eroded since the 1990s, as the “neoliberal” (in reality: old-school capitalist) model has taken root deep inside the Western society and mindset. Margaret Thatcher phrased this mentality succinctly when she said, “… who is society? There is no such thing! There are individual men and women and there are families.” This notably did not stop her from mobilising the British state’s military against Argentina or letting Irish Republicans starve to death in very much state-owned and tax-funded prison cells.

Nowadays, one of the favourite talking points of European political discourse is “that is not the responsibility of the government”: it is not the government’s task to help people find employment, to ensure affordable healthcare, to create and maintain the necessary quantity of available housing, or to ensure that the national economy is remotely sustainable. It actually makes one wonder what the point of the government even is anymore, and why we even pay taxes and are meant to obey laws anymore for a state that gives precious little in return.

That, in a nutshell, is contemporary Western political mentality: people are meant to obey and comply with the law, pay taxes and subject themselves to a stifling bureaucracy; but whatever you do, do not demand too much in return. You are on your own for everything else. And this goes across the Atlantic world, from the most ardently free-market fundamentalist in the United States to the Scandinavian liberal and even the red-flag-waving Labour Party offshoot on either the British Isles or the European continent.

The “Asian view” is notably different in its very core. Tied back to ancient traditions, such as China’s Mandate of Heaven and the idea of a harmonious society as found in Confucian texts, the state is a central pillar in society and human history.

The traditional Asian mindset, again simplifying matters here for the sake of clarity, is in reality a more quid pro quo situation than the Western liberal idea. Yes, the state demands and expects obedience and compliance to a far-reaching degree. The collective responsibility borne by every individual is far more pervasive in the East than in the West. Civil society and individual citizens are expected to comply with the traditions and rules dictated by the state, religion and ancient custom. The Western emphasis on “living your own truth” and “be whoever you want to be” is foreign to traditional Asian society. And these traditions live on across and beyond typical left/right divides, bridging the gap between very different political systems.

The social contract in the “Asian state” system is pretty clear: the population is meant to showcase filial piety and compliance with the laws and traditions, and in return the state has a very clear, almost religiously mandated duty to ensure public well-being to the furthest extent possible. Achieve the most benefit for the largest possible number of people, basically. The collective always supersedes the individual in matters of politics and society.

Again, this vision tends to supersede typical political ideologies. It is, of course, obvious that communists like Mao Zedong and Kim Il Sung have collectivist tendencies, but it goes far beyond that. The founder of the very much capitalist and generally pro-Western state of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, was famously quoted as stating that “[w]hat Asians value may not necessarily be what Americans or Europeans value. Westerners value the freedoms and liberties of the individual. As an Asian of Chinese cultural background, my values are for a government which is honest, effective and efficient.” Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed also notably emphasised “Asian values” and a “Look East” policy during and after his tenure in power.

The state in the “Asian system”, particularly in East and Southeast Asia, is there to regulate, to control and to ensure to the largest possible extent the harmony and welfare of the populace. It is perhaps not a “democratic” system in the Western meaning of the word, true. But liberal democracy is not the make-or-break factor in international politics, let us face it.

And we cannot argue with the fact that it works. From the “Asian tiger” states that even Western media regularly praise, to the single most rapid and most extensive improvement of living conditions in human history that happened in the People’s Republic of China: the “Asian system” clearly works for Asia. This has led to a situation that Indian analyst and author Parag Khanna described in the title of his book with The Future is Asian.

If the West wants to play any role of importance in the present and future multipolar world, perhaps it could take a few pages out of the books of the ancient societies of Asia. Both long-term history and recent events have proven the long-term tenacity, liveliness and sophistication of these societies that are built around collective well-being, clearly defined authority, tradition and filial piety. After all, Asia has been the focal point of human civilisation for centuries prior; and after a hiatus of only two centuries of European-American dominance, it has become so again.