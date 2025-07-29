Multipolar Press

Jul 29

Brecht Jonkers has offered a sharp and timely reflection on the growing divergence between Western and Asian models of statehood. His contrast between Western fragmentation and Asian cohesion cuts to the heart of today’s geopolitical realignment. By framing the issue not merely in terms of ideology but of civilizational structure, Jonkers contributes to a much-needed shift in how we evaluate political legitimacy and institutional resilience.

His observation that “liberal democracy is not the make-or-break factor in international politics” is particularly striking. It signals a departure from the normative absolutism that has long underpinned Western political discourse—and it resonates deeply with what is now becoming evident across multiple levels of analysis: that state legitimacy can emerge from coherence, efficiency, and functionality, rather than from electoral ritual, staged debate, procedural consensus, or the rhetoric of rights.

This is precisely what Lee Kuan Yew captured in his famous declaration: “My values are for a government which is honest, effective and efficient.” His words do not merely reflect an "Asian preference"; they articulate an alternative model of legitimacy, grounded in tectonic functionality rather than deliberative validation. In this view, the state is not a platform for the aggregation of opinions, but a structure of coordination whose legitimacy derives from its capacity to generate stability, order, and material welfare.

Jonkers’ argument, though journalistic in form, parallels a deeper theoretical evolution. Even Francis Fukuyama, one of liberalism’s foremost intellectuals, has gradually acknowledged that states need not be liberal to be legitimate, nor democratic to be stable. What matters is not the form of consent, but the functional integrity of the political structure.

Order does not need to be agreed. It suffices that it works. In an age of fragmentation and affective inflation, this is the principle that increasingly separates viability from collapse. As Western societies grow entangled in expressive individualism and procedural paralysis, the Asian model asserts itself not through moral persuasion, but through operational sovereignty. It does not demand admiration—it demonstrates capacity.

This is the tectonic lesson: in a multipolar world marked by entropy and escalation, the future belongs to structures that hold. And Asia, quietly but decisively, has begun to hold more than anyone expected.

This diagnosis resonates directly with the theses developed in The Fragmentation Trilogy by The Postliberal Cyborg, which explores the structural disintegration of Western liberalism and its replacement by a techno-emotional regime incapable of coordination. Against this backdrop, the trilogy proposes a counterpoint: the emergence of techno-cybernetic governance, not as ideology or utopia, but as a post-moral architecture of resonant coordination—a system that, like the Asian model, abandons consensus as foundation and embraces structural coherence as the only remaining ground of legitimacy. https://albertocarrillocanan.substack.com/p/after-fragmentation-toward-a-postliberal

Grant Amber
Grant Amber
8d

What a massive load of tosh.

