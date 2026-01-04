Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Niall's avatar
R Niall
6hEdited

OR this brief encounter (previously negotiated… so what) was strategic in further destabilizing Iran. Regardless of your referenced audience of fat and drug-addled Americans, the Venezuelan move was much more than theater. The proof may, in fact, lay in the celebrations taking place in Venezuela by its own citizens. So don't take an American’s take on things - go to the source. In summation, it remains that the only spectacle worthy of note might be Mr. Wilson’s authoring of this post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture