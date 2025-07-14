Alexander Dugin declares that Trump has been hijacked by the globalist Uniparty, leaving the betrayed MAGA movement ripe for revival through Elon Musk’s newly announced America Party as the true American opposition.

The idea of Elon Musk creating a new party called “America” is by no means doomed to failure. Everything Musk sets his mind to, he achieves. In many ways, it was he who helped bring Trump to power under slogans radically opposed to the establishment. Musk threw himself into the MAGA movement with full energy and dedication, and the results were clear.

What we are witnessing now is that MAGA, a movement that began taking shape during the 2016 election, was in essence already the third party. The fact is, the ideas of MAGA bear almost no resemblance to the ideology of the Republican Party. Today’s Republican Party is essentially the party of neocons, globalists, supporters of a unipolar world, Middle Eastern interventions, war with Russia until its strategic defeat, and tax cuts for the wealthy. This is conventional politics: the kind that suits the Deep State just fine. These are your standard Republicans. Since the 1980s, there have been practically no paleoconservatives or isolationists like Pat Buchanan left in the party. In essence, the Republican Party has become simply right-wing globalism — the right wing of the Deep State.

Trump, both during his first term and especially now in his second, came to power on radically different ideas — ideas that have only the faintest connection to the Republican Party in its current form. Of course, there are a few politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Thomas Massie who share MAGA ideals, but for the most part, Trump was a lone figure in that world. So who supported him? He was backed by those entirely unrepresented in the Republican Party — those who want to destroy the Deep State, those who demand that America withdraw from foreign wars and focus on its own domestic issues, those who want the liberal elite pedophiles, whose crimes have only recently been exposed, to be justly and severely punished, and who call for the expulsion of illegal migrants. This force stands for two sexes — not forty-eight, as in some states — and for returning America to sanity. This force is in no way the Republican Party, and of course not the Democratic Party either (the Democrats have done the most harm). MAGA is itself the third party. That is what many fail to understand.

As Trump has recently begun drifting away from this third party — MAGA — and started cozying up to ordinary Republicans, his support has collapsed. Early on, many MAGA supporters opposed the war with Iran and U.S. support for Israel. Some, like Thomas Massie, even declared that America was ruled not by Americans but by Israelis, confronting Trump harshly on this issue and breaking with him. Elon Musk pointed out that Trump had promised not to raise the debt ceiling — so as not to doom future generations to financial slavery and “consume tomorrow today.” Trump violated that promise when he passed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Finally, Trump swore repeatedly that he would publish the complete Epstein files: documents containing evidence of pedophilia and ritual orgies involving the previously mentioned liberal American political elite. Yet now he claims no such files exist, and therefore no such orgies ever took place. Before our eyes, Trump is transforming from the leader of MAGA into a standard Republican. He now spends more and more time with radical Russophobe Senator Lindsey Graham, and he stands less and less for the ideas that got him elected.

MAGA is in despair. Here comes Elon Musk, a highly pragmatic political actor. Consider how many billions he has and how many Trump has. Musk has nearly 400 billion, Trump around five. In a country like America, where money carries enormous, almost divine, significance, Musk is eighty times more of a “god” than Trump.

In my view, Musk is making a very deliberate move. The MAGA movement has been orphaned; Trump betrayed it. Musk quite rightly argues that it was this movement that brought Trump to power and opposed the “Uniparty.”

The Uniparty is how MAGA supporters refer to the collusion between Democrats and Republicans under the leadership of the Deep State — globalists who may be right-wing, like the neocons, or left-wing, like Biden’s backers, but who share the same agenda. MAGA stands in opposition to the Uniparty.

So, if Trump has effectively been “hijacked” — taken hostage by the Uniparty — a vast horizon has opened up to carry forward the mission begun by the MAGA movement. This, in my opinion, is a very interesting development. Until now, all of Musk’s major initiatives — though often greeted with horror and skepticism — have succeeded. Let us see what happens next.

(Translated from the original Russian version on Katehon)

