Museumofdrawing
Jul 22

It’s as if Musk’s America has no philosophical core—something the author here might partly agree with.

Well, I may have found it. The tech bros all seem to read and enjoy one author for ideas about the future—Musk-approved: Iain M. Banks and The Culture series.

Science fiction has served for over a century as the people’s philosophy—a fusion of futurism and populism. This summer, I took it up myself and began reading Ian M. Banks. I’m now on book 4 of 10. It’s not difficult reading; no philosophy degree required.

Within The Culture, you’ll find a sweeping consensus on artificial intelligence, its impact on humanity, emerging preferences for reproduction, and nearly every liberal ideal Mr. Dugin despises with all his heart. And for that, I apologize—because I am a fan.

You can see how Banks, even back in the 1990s, anticipated the very reality we’re watching unfold today.

If I were a gamer, I’d put my chips on The Culture—not on reboots of the Old Religions and their ethno-nationalist baggage. The Culture doesn’t conquer by force, but by seduction. The Minds—superintelligent AIs—exist in a higher philosophical dimension, endlessly debating galactic futures. Humans? Pets, collaborators, or distractions.

Religions, in this universe, are seen as superstitious vessels carrying sadistic viruses. Banks criticized Israel’s actions in Palestine even then. It’s as though he truly saw the future.

In Excession, genocides are re-enacted using drone-derived data. The Culture scans historical sites, revives the memories of survivors long placed in stasis, and stages hyper-real reconstructions for moral reckoning. Human historians participate, fully immersed in the horror and pain. Imagine such a simulation created for Gaza—every child’s death replayed, in forensic and damning clarity. This isn’t traditional science fiction. It’s a sharp commentary on future humanity.

If want to see the fever nightmare of our Mr. Dugin, this can make it sweaty for you.

No time to read the series? A great introduction can be found on YouTube. There’s a sci-fi critic with a powerful voice and real talent who explains it beautifully…Science fiction by Damian Walter.

https://youtu.be/0MOZubzNO6c?si=cgA4eVT3_Stw7CQv

Musk was groomed & trained at The Edge Foundation seminars and meetings funded, organized and attended (run?) by Jeffrey Epstein, along with several other prominent US "Tech Lords".

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/edge-foundation?triedRedirect=true

Musk is not the great hope for our future, he's just another oligarch aiming us towards a neo feudal society where his ilk are the new nobility, using AI, predictive algorithms based on our stolen metadata and their money to rule the rest of us as powerless peasants.

https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/the-epstein-client-list-why-is-trump?utm_medium=reader2&triedRedirect=true

