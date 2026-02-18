Multipolar Press

Bruce J Kellogg
3h

I have long admired President Putin's commitment to Russia being Russia and not like Europe--a vassal state of the US (which itself is a vassal state of Israel). The west hates Russia because they lost the plunder game they began under Yeltsin and it was Mr. Putin who stopped this. I have been many places in Russia and love the country and her people--I even married a Russian lady. As a retired soldier of the western Empire I have been thoroughly disgusted and embarrassed with the conduct of the country of my birth. But even decent Americas feel nothing but powerless, we are under threat as much as the Russian people. One tactic they have implemented here is replacing Americans with incompatible foreigners and a no holds barred propaganda campaign under the leadership of Israel to divide the populace and have us at each other's throats. Stand fast Russia and may God bless you.

If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.

2033ICP
3h

As a European I do not advise Russians to connect westerners in any way possible because of the high risk of being attacked or used by western terrorist agents. Evil in the west is now exposed and the leadership and the people of Russia need to educate themselves more about evil which also is known as psychopathy and sociopathy in old psychiatric terminology. The very dark Epstein files are also proof of western evil nature. In other words the western, systems, politics, powers and their leadership are the work of the Devil.

No high moral, no feeling of regret, shame or guilt in the heart of the Devil.

No love, mercy, compassion, respect, responsibility or justice in the mind of the Devil.

No human decency, reasoning or maturity in the actions or reactions of the Devil.

Evil doesn’t prosper or learn because it destroys everything positive and do not change attitudes and motivations.

Evil is locked into the robotic program of doing evil acts like stealing, lying, destroying, deceiving, occupying, dominating, murdering, terrorising, killing and it will never change unless you take it down and remove it from power and control by FORCE.

