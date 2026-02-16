Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benjamin Moore's avatar
Benjamin Moore
1h

To offer my two cents, I largely agree with the author and article about the shifts that have occurred, save one respect: it seems to me, on this side of the Atlantic, that the Trump administration and Russia had reached, across all the summits and visits, at least the outline of a deal that was acceptable to both of them.

But not however acceptable to Europe, and it seems that it was decided to abandon the deal rather than abandon Europe. Now it all seems up in the air to me what will happen. I would guess that it's up to Europe; that the United States is not going to put altogether much more effort into the war, just maintaining a sort of status quo level of assistance, waiting to see what Europe will do, while focusing mostly on our own hemisphere, thus making two things true at once: all the old Atlanticist structures remain while the United States does still put the majority of its attention on its own hemisphere

Reply
Share
Joanna Martin's avatar
Joanna Martin
1h

I believe that it is extremely tacky for a Commenter to post links to his own work on another person's site. However, I want to do that here. This is a look into the mind of Marco Rubio and those like him (of which there are a great many in the United States).

So, asking in advance for your indulgence, and apologizing for my tackiness, here it is:

Marco Rubio and the Anti-constitutionalism and Intellectual & Moral Bankruptcy of Our Time. https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/2012/01/10/marco-rubio-and-the-anti-constitutionalism-and-intellectual-moral-bankruptcy-of-our-time-3/

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture