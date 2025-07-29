Alexander Dugin highlights the surreal depths of Western absurdity as a satirical AI-generated Neanderthal image resembling Brigitte Macron becomes the center of legal threats and media uproar.

The fact that my humorous tweet about the Macrons has become part of a legal case against the conservative activist Candace Owens, who exposed them, honestly caught me a little off guard. I did not expect that asking artificial intelligence to draw a Neanderthal emerging from a cave in southern France would turn into such a fundamentally political act — one I might have to answer for before the Hague Tribunal, the President of France, and his either husband or wife.

I do not even know how to comment on this. To me, the idiocy of the situation is so self-evident that it is like retelling a joke. If people do not laugh at it, it is better to forget you even tried to say anything. When you start explaining — “Well, I was drawing something, and what I meant was, this joke is about a guy who wanted to go somewhere, slipped, and fell, and supposedly that’s funny” — and people do not get it and say, “So what?,” you end up feeling remarkably stupid. That is exactly the situation I find myself in now.

The way the West, the globalists, use so-called “fake news” is astonishing. They manufacture it themselves and then call anything they dislike “fake.” When they talk about fact-checking, all they mean is creating the illusion of serious verification. If the facts do not suit them, the “check” will inevitably result in a conclusion that favors their narrative.

We can see how dominant double standards are in the West. But to sue over a random image generated by artificial intelligence — a Neanderthal vaguely resembling the wife or husband of Macron — that is something even in a fever dream would be hard to imagine.

I think we either underestimate the level of Western degradation, or they really are constantly on mind-altering substances. Because their level of awareness is like that of ten-year-old kids. And frankly, normal ten-year-olds perceive reality more critically than this “Macron couple.” One day they are fighting in public, the next they show up disheveled to important meetings.

Who even are they? The genders of these two individuals are unclear. They are offended by an AI-generated Neanderthal image. To me, this is all simply beyond the pale.

Since this happened, I have often been asked whether I might participate in the legal process in the case of the Macrons versus Candace Owens. In principle, if I were summoned as a witness, I would go. True, I am under every possible sanction: Parisian, European, American, and global. But I am not afraid of any of it and am ready to share how I see the situation. I would try to explain this absurdity to them, this humorless joke. Or maybe participate online in some pretrial investigation and give my testimony. That would be great: I could lay out my position and say what I think about these two “fine specimens.”

By the way, I am actually not very interested in the topic of who is male or female. I just think Candace Owens wants to point out the double standards: you glorify homosexual marriages, but when someone says your marriage is homosexual, you scream that it is offensive. But if it is “good,” then how can it be offensive?

Overall, I think it is not even about gender. In the West, that has been confused for a long time. It is not our culture, not our civilization. Let them do whatever they want. Though Candace Owens is a Catholic, a traditionalist. She believes this offends her culture, and she is right to fight for traditional values.

We Russians are already so far removed from Western European culture — especially the contemporary version — that we could not care less who they are over there. But when people who loudly glorify homosexual marriages are then told that their president’s marriage is homosexual, and even pedophilic, with some special kink, and they react as if that is a bad thing — it is astonishing. They could have said the opposite: “It’s great!” Made a public coming out. Of course, that is their private matter, but for me, all of this is revolting — just like all of modern Western culture.

Finally, regarding the Neanderthal image. Jokes aside, you have to admit: it really does resemble Macron’s wife or husband. One could easily believe it. Like the time the late Sergey Kuryokhin famously convinced the entire country that Lenin was a mushroom. After his absurdist “proof” of this on television, many people genuinely believed Lenin was not human but a fungus. I am sure Kuryokhin, with whom I was friends, would have appreciated how the “Macron couple” — the president and presidentess of what is supposed to be a serious country, France — filed a lawsuit over an image hastily generated by artificial intelligence. I have nothing more to say about this absurdity.

(Translated from the original Russian version on Tsargrad).