Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
Jul 29Edited

A perfect summary of the state of affairs in the West.

That one such 'coupling' from the Island of Dr Moreau could exist and attain ultimate (and now dictatorial) power in a once-real and honourable country, France, I know is a near, reverse-miracle.

But there are such synthetic and grotesque couplings in the USA as well (Mike and Barack), in Noveau Canada, Carney and his unlovely thing 'Diana' need investigating. And the fact that Trudeau, Harper before him and Starmer in England are on the same continuum by virtue of marrying their 'beards'* Is just the tip of the ice-berg.

How can such people, who have lost touch with such fundamentals of reality as gender to play games worthy of Bedlam govern anything? They do not even govern themselves.

Living under such a burden of insanity is a crushing to the remaining population of 'normals'. Leaders are there, in large measure to set an example, and alas, these leaders are setting one.

The problem is that it is formless, crooked and human-hating - all epithets of Satan.

[For those fortunate enough to not know - a 'beard' is the term used in homosexual subculture to describe a woman who serves to fraudulently mask the homosexuality of a partner. Trudeau actually, publicly introduced his wife as "my beard" at an annual dinner for journalists.]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Giorgio Taverniti's avatar
Giorgio Taverniti
Jul 29

There are photos, documents, and a lot more that prove the Macron “couple” is not only composed by two men, but, that one of which have a falsified identity, this is the main reason of their making such performances. I shall also say, that Macron, the President, was nourished in the Rothschilds nursery,, there he learned to lie, perform, and play the Harlequin; cloned in the USA from the Nazi Zionist Trump. Nazi Germany have left as a present to USA, their precious Hitler’s close collaborators ,readily transferred as the most powerful political figures in the highest institutions , namely NATO, EUROPEAN UNION ETC. THE THIRD WORLD WAR WILL PUT AN END TO SUCH SATANIC, REVOLTING SCUMS . The French People will have their second revolution, not a bourgeois one, working people revolution, not parasites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture