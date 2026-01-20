Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Solospiritus's avatar
Henry Solospiritus
4h

I find all of this exciting and energizing! I am sick of bureaucrats! Let me breathe!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Constantin von Hoffmeister
David Sanders's avatar
David Sanders
5h

The problem with the West is they don't know the difference between nice and weak

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture