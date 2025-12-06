Multipolar Press

Eldritch
4h

Very intriguing article. May Éire remember herself once more.

Joanna Martin
6m

You are absolutely right about the relationship between native Language and cultural heritage. A I says the British gov't started banning Irish Gaelic during 1367; and Welch during 1535 - and that the acts expressly said the purpose was to suppress the Language and the Culture. Irish people should start studying Irish Gaelic now. Starting perhaps with the folk singers who would show that it's "cool" to speak Irish Gaelic.

I understand that Russia had a period of being ashamed of their native tongue, Russian; and that the "refined people" spoke French, read French novels, etc. I understand that it was Aleksandr Pushkin who gave the Russian language status by writing his wonderful works in Russian. Pushkin wrote of real Russian people living Russian lives. And so he became the Father of Russian Literature. Sadly, his life was cut short in a duel - he was apparently, I'm sorry to say, a notorious philander and it was an outraged husband who challenged him to a duel and killed him.

Now is the Time for Ireland and the other colonial countries to stand up and TAKE BACK their Cultures. The Slavic Countries are saying "NO" to the corrupt EU. They are reviving their ancient dress, music & dance (There's a wonderful Slavic Page on X https://x.com/SlavicNetworks ).

MAGA Americans are saying get out of the UN and get the UN out of America. They are also saying to get out of NATO. Many of us are talking about disbanding the EU.

England has made such a mess of England that England has no business telling other Countries (Ireland, Wales, Scotland) what to do.

God Bless you and your efforts.

