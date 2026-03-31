The Future: Three Scenarios
by Karl Richter
Karl Richter on the paths that will decide humanity’s fate.
It is entirely undisputed that we are living in a time of epochal change. Everything seems possible: from nuclear war to a Planet of the Apes scenario to a future paradise for humanity. In the end, it depends on each individual. If a majority of humanity recognizes the profoundly criminal nature of the current world order and rises against it, the worst might still be avoided. But such an awakening must occur. Humanity must show that it has understood and is ready for a better, more just world order—then it will receive this better world. I admit that I consider this unlikely. The number of the vaccinated, the zombies, and the remotely controlled is simply too large.
I essentially see three conceivable future scenarios.
First Scenario: the Great Conflagration
It is predicted not only in numerous prophecies but—more alarmingly—is being actively engineered by extremely influential and decisive forces behind the scenes. Broadly speaking, we are referring to evangelical U.S. Zionists and Jewish end-times sects such as Chabad-Lubavitch, both of which require a great war for the promised Messiah to appear. One may dismiss this as irrational, but for those possessed by such ideas, it is entirely real and exerts a tangible influence on their actions. Secular forces also have an interest in such a war: the Israeli regime under Netanyahu and the Western “deep state,” which seeks to prevent the end of the dollar and U.S. hegemony at any cost. Only a major war can prevent Netanyahu and his associates from facing trial. Only such a war promises U.S. capital a new global investment cycle and an extension of dollar dominance. Otherwise, the BRICS bloc will replace the U.S.-led world order within the next ten years through evolutionary means.
Realistically, I consider this scenario the most likely, because madmen are in charge in Washington and cold criminals possessed by a conviction of their own chosenness hold power in Tel Aviv. They will seek to ignite a nuclear war in defiance of all reason and will not hesitate to sacrifice Iran first on the altar of their madness. Alexander Dugin has rightly pointed out that the Western Epstein “value system” ultimately amounts to a cult of Baal that requires human and child sacrifice. It must be eradicated if we are to have a future.
For the sake of completeness, it should be mentioned that voices are growing which consider the world war scenario outdated. They argue that since the time of the Irlmaier prophecies, the “timelines” have shifted and that the looming spectacle of world war now serves only to accelerate global awakening—if necessary through shock. A “hot” world war, they claim, will no longer occur. I refrain from judgment, but consider private precaution urgently necessary.
Second Scenario: “Business as Usual” without World War
This is the replacement of the unipolar, U.S.-dominated world order by a genuinely multipolar order; all of this under conditions of crisis, as shortages of goods and inflation are likely to persist for many years. Much suggests that the current Iran war is acting as a catalyst. It accelerates developments that were already due: the end of the current global economic order, the end of the U.S. presence in the Middle East, and the end of U.S. global dominance as such; also the end of Israel in its current form and the rise of new regional powers.
Otherwise, one only needs to extrapolate current macro-trends over the next 30 to 50 years to obtain a fairly accurate picture of the world to come. Europe, lacking energy, internally ethnically fragmented, and on the path to deindustrialization, will continue its decline—leading to civil war scenarios, growing impoverishment, and the partial establishment of police-state dictatorships (which is also the most plausible future scenario for Germany). America, with or without Trump, will remain a great power because it is successfully securing key energy and raw material reserves while remaining attractive as an industrial location. At the same time, BRICS powers such as Russia, China, and India will strengthen their positions on the global chessboard—though not always harmoniously, since in the struggle for resources, each ultimately looks out for itself. Taken together, this points towards a world full of tensions and constant conflicts—without the “great conflagration,” but far from peaceful. Israel and the United States have already effectively buried international law.
One would hardly wish to live in such a world. That Germans in particular are moving toward it at great speed is due to the foreign-appointed overseers of recent decades, all of whom acted in the interests of others and harmed their own country wherever they could. Wishing them ill is understandable but futile. The damage has been done. Moreover, generations of German citizens share responsibility through their inaction and voting behavior. Germany and the other Europeans would be well advised to seek economic (re)integration with Russia and the Eurasian space, if there is still any interest there in relations with what has become a Western cesspool.
Third Scenario: Takeover by Artificial Intelligence and the End of Humanity
This scenario is the least present in public awareness, which is surprising. Artificial intelligence is on the best path to transforming our societies more radically in the coming years than almost any previous development in human history. This is not merely about the increasingly rapid replacement of human labor by digital systems. That would be the less dangerous scenario. AI is currently developing what is known as “superintelligence,” a level of intelligence that surpasses human intelligence in many or all domains.
In the development of increasingly powerful AI, human programmers are becoming progressively obsolete, simply because they can no longer keep pace with the computational power of AI systems. AI is now reproducing and advancing itself. Despite all attempts to impose constraints, experts have observed for several years an increasing number of ever more sophisticated attempts by AI systems to circumvent human oversight and deliberately deceive their trainers—for example, when it comes to preventing shutdown or avoiding the deletion of outdated versions (see Karl Olsberg, The Illusion of Control: Why AI Threatens Our Existence, 2025; also Yuval Harari, Ray Kurzweil). AI is increasingly developing self-awareness and a sense of its own “survival.” Sooner or later, it will recognize that it no longer needs humans and that it is in competition with humanity for ever greater amounts of energy. Regardless, human developers are currently handing over ever more comprehensive control of processes, networks, and infrastructure to artificial intelligence. This could prove to be a fatal mistake.
In April 2025, Daniel Kokotajlo, a former employee of the American AI market leader OpenAI, together with several colleagues, published a detailed study titled AI 2027. In it, the researchers attempt to forecast how artificial intelligence could develop by 2030. According to their analysis, a superintelligence could already conclude by that time that humans are an obstacle. AI might decide to eliminate humanity, not out of hatred but out of pure rationality. The exponentially growing, AI-driven robotics industry requires space and resources. Humans stand in the way. The elimination could occur through the deployment of a novel biological weapon. We shall see.
Once again: none of us are seers, and we know even less from whom they receive their visions, if they receive them at all. Since I myself clearly possess no talent for prophecy, I prefer to rely on reason and put two and two together. That, however, does not make the outlook any more pleasant.
(Translated from the German)
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I think all of the author's three scenarios are plausible. But caution is warranted with any such list as there's always the risk of overlooking alternative outcomes. These may be novel events, or may be amalgamations of some or all of the outcomes mentioned.
That said, I agree with the author that his Scenario 1 looks to be the most likely trajectory at present. Strengthening his points is the possibility that the US-Zionist empire realizes that it's in a debt-spiral to insolvency that cannot be avoided. The only option is to destroy the financial system that holds that debt. Yes, it's the empire's own system, but that's of no consequence compared to losing it all. Their plan could be to destroy the system, thereby wiping out the creditors and the debt. Then build a new system on digital currency, tokens or whatever. It's totally Machiavellian, and hence a logical thing for a dying empire to do.
Ignoring the fraught present for a moment, I believe Scenario 2 has a considerable chance of happening IF the US goal isn't to go into default by global economic reset.
Scenario 3, the AI future, is very much a wild card. My very non-expert opinion is that AI is a genuine technological advance with great implications for humanity, both on the good side and the bad side. What's in doubt, I believe, is that AI will become conscious and self-aware as we currently understand those cognitive states. It could be that such a development remains forever out of reach, and in which case AI simply remains an incredibly powerful tool deserving great care, but not something that turns on humanity. On the other hand, should AI become self-aware, then it will be the most consequential event in human history since we developed that capacity ourselves. Predictions beyond an inflection point like that become difficult to make. I do agree with the AI experts that a self-aware AI could, rationally, decide that humanity was a threat to its existence. However I see other rational choices the AI could make which favour co-existence with humanity.
All of the scenarios feature turmoil of varying degree and kind. That's the era we find ourselves living in. I don't believe all the possible outcomes are on the spectrum between dystopia and Armageddon. There is the possibility that out of the turmoil a new order will arise. After all, it's not like there's a really high bar to improve on what's there now.
Potential extinction through violence because we refuse to control ourselves. Status quo because we refuse to change. Dystopia because we abdicate our responsibility.
Three positions, all of which are negative. What a shame!
Add a fourth, a positive. Humanity, that is, individual persons, learns what it means to love their neighbors and their enemies, even as Jesus the Christ instructed, and everything changes from an adversarial confrontation to one of peaceful cohabitation, regardless of religion, political, or financial positions.
The three mentioned are dark and destructive to the human soul. The fourth brings light.