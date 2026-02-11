Alexander Dugin on the Epstein files and the collapse of the Western ruling class.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: So, Monday may become another “Monday of destiny” in the United States—or it may not; we do not yet know for certain. In American cinema there is often the term “collapse”: this is what they call the state in which everything begins to fall apart like a house of cards, above all from an ideological standpoint.

In your view, can this entire story with the Epstein files, and what congressmen—and perhaps the rest of the world—are learning, be regarded as the beginning of a real collapse of the Western world? A collapse in terms of ideology, philosophy, morality, and everything else. Can we say that this process has already begun physically?

Alexander Dugin: I think that is entirely correct: this is exactly how everything should be understood. If one looks objectively at the effect produced by the publication of the Epstein files—even in such a redacted form, with black bars and an incomplete set (they say that only three to six million files have been published, and since they were carefully selected, these are surely not the harshest)—then, based on what we see and what is now publicly available, one can say that this is not merely a scandal comparable to Iran-Contra or other historical precedents. This is a collapse, a genuine downfall of the entire Western world.

In fact, over the past week, an event of such colossal importance has taken place that we, from our Eurasian vantage point, naturally cannot fully assess what is happening. I noticed that many people write on social media: “The West is boiling, the East is silent.” That is, what is happening in the West is something we have simply not yet comprehended—that the West no longer exists. However we may have related to it—whether we fought it, befriended it, oriented ourselves towards it, or cursed it—we could not have imagined that the West represented such a system of a diabolical civilization, at the center of which stand Satanic cannibalistic sects that eat children, traffic women, carry out provocations around the world, manipulate financial markets and political processes, and stage “black masses” and global orgies.

The entire political, economic, scientific (take note), educational, financial, cultural, media, ideological, journalistic, and sporting elite of the West is involved in this. Conspiracy theories spoke of it; we treated them with humor, and even in our political propaganda, during the war with the West, we did not rely on them—we considered it too much. Yet now all conspiracy theories have not merely been confirmed; they have surpassed every previous version. The Rothschilds are there, U.S. presidents are there, current and former secretaries of state, the entire financial, scientific, and political elite of both parties—Republicans and Democrats alike.

Including the leaders of MAGA—which is, of course, a complete shock. Including Thiel and Bannon, who represent two cores of the MAGA movement, Trump himself, and everything we know as the West. In America and in Europe, in royal families, in democratic France, and in the economic giant BlackRock—everywhere there are Satanists, pedophiles, and cannibals. Everywhere.

This is despite the fact that the coded language of these files has not yet been deciphered and that many names remain unknown. Yet scandals have already begun. In Europe, by the way, mass resignations and criminal cases have started: Mandelson has been dismissed, Starmer is on the brink, Jack Lang, the former French minister of culture, is under criminal prosecution. They write that Trump, from morning till night, like a madman, like someone accursed, is calling European leaders with demands and threats so that they will not open criminal cases based on the Epstein list—and it is clear why: Trump is one of the principal figures there. Absolutely all of these assumptions—not even assumptions, simply hypotheses that until the last moment seemed insane—are now being confirmed.

Yesterday there was a sensation: Karina Shulyak, Epstein’s last lover, who spent ten years with him and to whom he bequeathed hundreds of millions of dollars (they say he even wanted to marry her), stepped out of the shadows. She is from Belarus, a dentist, a woman of average appearance, yet it is reliably known that she was his lover during the past decade. Recently she wrote: “You know, Jeffrey is a good person; Jeffrey is not guilty.” She says: “Well yes, of course, the political elites engage in cannibalism, eat children, and stage Satanic masses—but Jeffrey has nothing to do with it: he simply blackmailed them, he was drawn into it, he had no other choice, he worked for various intelligence services; therefore he is a good man, while what happened there and what I was involved in—that truly was monstrous.” Imagine such statements coming from such a witness, such a figure.

Host: I wanted to clarify one point, since you mentioned it several times; it would be very interesting to know your assessment. When we speak about Satanism in this situation, there is an increasing sense that they sincerely believed and believe in it. That is, this is not some political or opportunistic game of Satanism, but a real faith in Satan.

Alexander Dugin: Yes, Satanism is banned in the Russian Federation, yet we are accustomed to thinking of its adherents as madmen who believe in something that does not exist. We assume they are mentally unbalanced people, marginal figures ready to commit crimes. But here something entirely different is being revealed. We are essentially dealing with the existence of a kind of church, certain orders, secret societies with religious rites, their own beliefs, cults, and rituals—where infants are sacrificed, children eaten, women raped and abducted. They conduct “black masses” in the full sense of the word, and the entire Western elite is immersed in this religion. It was simply impossible to imagine such a thing; it truly does not fit in one’s head. In other words, we thought Satanism was a marginal phenomenon of deranged maniacs, yet it turns out to be the establishment church of the Western political elite.

Accordingly, if the existence of Satanism is now obvious, the question arises: does Satan exist? For us, people of the Soviet era raised on Cheburashka, this is of course amusing: we know that Gagarin flew into space, saw no God, and certainly no Satan. Yet these naive materialist myths by which part of humanity still lives are now completely incapable of explaining what is happening. If there is no Satan, then whom do the most serious scientists worship? Whom do politicians, musicians, representatives of the largest financial corporations and their relatives serve and offer sacrifices to? Whom do they serve? Epstein’s account, after all, was registered under the name Baal. Baal is a deity that served as the prototype of the historical Christian Satan and to whom bloody sacrifices were offered.

Throughout biblical history, prophets faithful to the One God—along with political and religious leaders—repeatedly declared: “Israel, come to your senses; why have you gone over to Baal?” This happened many times. Kings, religious figures, entire peoples worshipped Baal in antiquity. It would seem all this was long forgotten; these bloody cults and cruel orgies were driven out, struggled against—the Jewish tradition fought them to the end. Ultimately, these outbreaks of the cult of Baal manifested almost until the very end of the Jewish religion, until the destruction of the Second Temple. Evidently, these cults survived in some manner to our own time, and in the age of atheism—when no one opposed them any longer, when Christianity was abolished and everyone mocked the devil—this is what he apparently took advantage of.

It is entirely impossible to explain this as mere madness among marginal strata or isolated groups. We are dealing with a phenomenon—you speak of the collapse of the West. It is interesting that Kevin Spacey, who played the leading role in House of Cards (and who, incidentally, was convicted of pedophilia in the United States and subjected to ostracism), now appears in the Epstein case. Images and photos are emerging online in which he is depicted with Epstein and with Ghislaine Maxwell. She, let me remind you, was the daughter of one of the largest Israeli Mossad agents in the United States, who once supplied us with systems supposedly for tracking dissidents, yet until the late 1990s they transmitted information about our space forces to the West and to Mossad. He was a grand adventurer, that father of Ghislaine Maxwell.

This group—Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein, Kevin Spacey—is photographed inside the British royal family, directly in their chambers. In fact, many things presented in the series House of Cards have turned out to be the pure truth, even more terrible in reality. There is the Bohemian Grove, there is the Ivy League, there are plots of Satanic orgies shown indirectly—just as in Kubrick’s film Eyes Wide Shut: we are shown fragments and then told, “Look, it is only a movie.”

Or as in Mel Gibson’s Conspiracy Theory. Now we see that the entire culture once presented as dark fantasies—nerve-shattering slashers like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre or films about Satanism—is nothing other than the everyday life of the Western elite.

Naturally, people in the West are asking: whom can we turn to? It used to be simple: if you disliked the Democrats, you voted Republican; if you disliked the Republicans, you voted Democrat. But now whom should one vote for? There are Satanists everywhere. One cannot even say where there are more: cannibals in one movement, cannibals in the other. Even the MAGA alternative turns out to be Epstein’s correspondence with Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon—two poles of Trump’s movement. That, too, is unacceptable. In general, only scraps remain: a few congressmen and senators such as Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna, or Marjorie Taylor Greene, who are not involved in all this. They do not appear in these files and truly possess immunity—yet this is literally a handful. It turns out that in the West there is only a handful of politicians not entangled in this Epstein network.

What are Western people to do now? And what are we to do? With whom in the West will we speak? We assumed they were deceiving us while pursuing their own interests. Now it turns out that for so long we have been dealing with a most severe, monstrous Satanic civilization of the Antichrist, ruled by cannibals. How are we to deal with this now, when we adopted all their practices in education, when we believed in their culture, when we make remakes of their films and use their financial instruments? A new idea is emerging that Epstein created Bitcoin for certain criminal deeds of his own. It turns out that liberal democracy itself, everything we mean by politics and ideology in the West, is the product of dark secret organizations that appear in the Epstein files and are described in totality. There are thousands of people there, all belonging to the elite, all participants in these monstrous events about which ordinary people cannot even speak.

Bloggers in the West now write: if after what you have seen you can sleep peacefully, then you are simply a pig. If you can go about ordinary business and live in your habitual world, you are no longer human. Then do not ask questions if, after eating your children, they roast you on skewers on some elite island—because Epstein is gone, yet his work lives on. Therefore I think the situation is very serious. And we stand stunned: that is why we keep silent, why the East is silent. We simply cannot believe it; it is hard to wrap our heads around it. How can this be? We negotiate with Trump—yet with whom are we truly negotiating? With whom are we now trying to conclude agreements? The fact that he obstructed and continues to resist the investigation into the Epstein case effectively makes him an accomplice in crimes of such magnitude that in human history they are comparable perhaps only to Hitler, Caligula, or Nero. Something epic is happening in the modern West.

This is, of course, a total collapse. Many ask: what should be done? There is an expression: “What out of all this mess?”—how do we get out, how do we choose, how do we vote in order to escape this dead end? They say: “Of course, whoever we vote for, we will still be voting for Satan.” Hence projects of artificial intelligence and pandemics also become understandable—all this is discussed in the Epstein files. All that remains is to find reptilians and aliens; that is perhaps the only part of conspiracy theories that has not yet been confirmed.

Host: You mentioned Stanley Kubrick. Perhaps the method described not in Eyes Wide Shut but in the much earlier film A Clockwork Orange applies here? There, in the finale, the thoroughly negative protagonist has his eyelids forcibly held open and is made to watch the horrors of war and crime in order to cure him. What is happening now to the Western world strongly resembles this: someone is forcibly opening its eyes to expose all the undercurrents and this entire horror—literally holding the eyelids apart. It seems Stanley Kubrick predicted this in both films. Who, in your view, is doing this? Someone must be lancing this terrible ulcer.

Alexander Dugin: It is a great mystery. First of all, how did it happen that Trump came to power on the wave of exposing the deep state? Previously the very existence of the deep state was considered fiction, yet Trump convincingly proved that it was no myth and that his enemies were the liberal Democrats. One of his closest supporters even called this world government—and Greta Thunberg—the Antichrist. All this sounded extremely weighty. Indeed, someone exposed this deep state and brought it into the open. Even Netanyahu, who undoubtedly has a direct connection to the Epstein network (both through his intelligence services and professionally), used this term. Incidentally, Netanyahu even asked to have himself “blotted out” from these files: at first his photographs were there, but later they were cut out. Thus Trump, Netanyahu, and Peter Thiel all meant something of their own by this term.

The question arises: who authorized this, who gave the command to expose the deep state? Might there be an even deeper state behind it? A year ago I wrote an article for RIA Novosti about the existence of a “deeper state.” This is precisely such a hypothetical deeper layer. I believe that the exposed Epstein files are no longer about the ordinary deep state. The deep state was merely the preceding stage; now what has been brought into the light is precisely the “deeper state”—the very people who appear on Epstein’s lists.

But then the next question arises: who exposed them? How many layers are there altogether? It turns out there is evil number one—the globalists. The Clintons taking part in orgies on the island, and others of that sort. The ordinary deep state has not gone anywhere: liberal democracy and the U.S. Democratic Party remain criminal and fully discredited. But now it turns out that an “even deeper state,” including those who exposed the first layer, is also part of this network. Could there be a third layer here? This is a truly bold hypothesis: the “deepest state”—the deepest state of all.

After all, someone really did have to force their eyes open, as in the image from the finale of A Clockwork Orange that you so aptly invoked: when a maniac is made to watch his own deeds. Trump is now in precisely that position of the hooligan from the film: he and Melania have been made to look at all this. He looks at it every second, while at the same time they threaten to haul him out of the White House straight into a cell with Ghislaine Maxwell. But who did this? Who opened the Epstein files? By the logic of things, this “even deeper state” should not have become visible, because those who opened up the previous layer turned out to be totally compromised themselves. Across the entire West there is not a single political, social, or cultural force that could call itself the beneficiary of this revelation.

Meanwhile the East is silent. It seems to me that China and the rest of us simply do not dare to say, “We told you so,” because we are afraid these Satanists might respond by bringing nuclear weapons down on us. Now that we see whom we are dealing with, such an outcome seems quite likely—that is how I explain our silence. We definitely do not fit the role of the “deepest state,” although they try to accuse us of something similar in those same files; that is complete absurdity. We cannot perform that function. From this follows the enormous problem: who, in fact, stood behind the publication of these documents?

Host: I remember a phrase attributed to Senator John Kennedy (a namesake of the president): he said it is time to invent a new conspiracy theory, because the old one turned out to be true. In that connection I would like to mention one version concerning that very “deeper state” you spoke about.

Its essence is that the elite is carrying out a kind of self-purification: the figures who stand in the background and truly run the processes realized that the current public elites did not justify themselves and have finally degenerated. They failed to fulfill their function, and now it has been decided to sweep them aside by opening the Epstein files, in order to restart the process, effectively, from scratch. What do you think of such a version—that this is a deliberate destruction of spent, decomposed material for the sake of rebooting the system?

Alexander Dugin: Any version can be considered given the extreme conditions in which we find ourselves—except the ones we used before. For example, the idea that the economy determines politics; that all countries follow their rational calculations; that the “reasonable egoism” of one state or another explains the logic of their policies; that everything moves around resources, oil prices, or financial markets. Analysts of that sort, it seems to me, can be dismissed: they are not needed, because they are far weaker than even the most primitive models of artificial intelligence. It turned out to be absolutely wrong. That is, the overwhelming majority of rational analysis is simply inapplicable. Now only different versions of conspiracy theories can compete with one another.

I believe we should move from conspiracy theories to theology, to religious doctrine. Because it all began with the moment we discarded the Church, laughed at its teachings about the existence of eternity, the existence of the soul, immortality, the Last Judgment, the struggle of angels and demons that runs also through man and through our history. We all laughed so solidly at this, laughed for centuries—turning various knobs, showing that lightning comes not from God but from some trainee in a white coat demonstrating instruments to peasants. We spent a very long time splitting our sides, mocking traditional religions—not only Christianity, but Judaism and Islam as well, really any religion. Now that laughter has turned into a sinister, devilish laugh. It turns out that the idea that the devil does not exist—just as God does not exist—was an idea of the devil himself. He carefully implanted it and has been using it. That is the new condition.

Therefore, I think conspiracy theories, in the larger sense, have to stop here. Conspiracy theories are an attempt by materialists, atheists, grounded and material-minded people to explain the things they sense: something is happening, but they cannot explain it because they lack the appropriate apparatus. So they invent myths, invent concepts, and, as a matter of fact, sometimes they hit the mark (and most often they hit the mark). Yet in order to do that, one must, so to speak, go a little mad from the standpoint of materialism. Conspiracy theories are the business of materialists who have gone mad—people who cannot believe in religion, for whom God does not exist, and yet they voice their dark suspicions and they hit the mark. In more and more places.

Now it is time to move from conspiracy theories to theology, and that will place us in a completely different context. We will not be inventing terrifying things such as planetary reptilians and so on; we will simply see the world, including its invisible dimensions. We will remember that spiritual entities exist—both oriented towards the divine and oriented against the divine. We will remember our soul, its mysteries, its immortality, and the fact that a battle is being fought for it. We will find ourselves in a world that corresponds far more to what we see before our eyes, while possessing a truly solid description.

Incidentally, even in the West they are approaching this: Thiel spoke of a civilization of the Antichrist. In fact, the West today, especially after the publication of the Epstein files, in every other post speaks of how deeply and fatally we were mistaken five hundred years ago, when we believed Newton and all those models of the material world. That is, the entire Western modernity is effectively in question, the entire epoch of the Western modern age, all of this “progress.” Progress towards artificial intelligence and pedophile gangs of Satanists ruling humanity—what wonderful progress. Even before this they had been warning: there is such a theory as the “Dark Enlightenment,” which many supported. It says that the Enlightenment is in fact a rather frightening thing, an idea of banishing God, a hidden Satanism. Behind secularism, rationalism, materialism, and atheism stood still more frightening and dark sects, which have now run wild—worshippers of Baal.

We are gradually shifting from conspiracy theories to theology, and there, in my view, we will find the correct answers. All right, let us consider the version you proposed: there are elites who want to cleanse themselves. Where are they? Where are these elites, and how will they cleanse themselves? Because in reality the degree of coverage—the client base of Epstein’s island, where these Satanic rites were conducted, where children were eaten, where infants were raped… it is so difficult even to say out loud. I speak calmly because if we squeal and scream in pain, our words will not become more convincing. I suggest people look at these files themselves and be horrified—truly horrified—yet let each person do that for himself.

So: since such a deep penetration of this network is observed in virtually all institutions of the Western world, it is completely unclear who could carry out a purge. To cleanse oneself of this elite would mean to cleanse oneself of the elite as such—it would simply no longer exist. And a new elite—how would it appear? That requires institution-building and a real political program. There is no revolutionary party, no genuinely uncompromised movement. Even those who opposed the deep state at the previous stage came under attack: even Musk turned out to be among the people who were going to go to Epstein’s island, though in the end he did not go.

But he was going to. And now they agitate, they demand that the files be opened. He did not make it there, so he demands it; the one who made it there is in horror, squinting and covering his eyes with his hands, thinking that something will surface—and there will be photos and video. The farther it goes, the more. Therefore the horror of the situation is that there is no other elite—there is nothing to cleanse. Cancer cells have penetrated all the structures of the West’s governing institutions; there is nothing there, no alternatives.

Now the people—millions, tens and hundreds of millions of the West’s population—have awakened and are seeing these files. They say: “Why are you showing this to us? Do you want us to accept it? We cannot throw you off, we are incapable of revolution, we are immersed in everyday life and comfort, we are used to the culture with which these elites feed us.” They are effectively incapacitated; they have nothing with which to respond. That is the paradox and the tragedy: the crime is evident, but it turned out that the judges, the investigators, the prosecutors, the lawyers, and the defendants — the entire composition of the court—are involved. All of them together, collectively with a judicial Epstein, carried out criminal actions. This discovery gives no hope for a cleansing of the elite.

Another matter is that this elite, finding itself in such a position, may simply say: “That is how it should have been.” There are already such statements, by the way. For example, Lady Victoria Hervey, the lover of Prince Andrew (who participated in the most disgusting episodes of this story), recently, smiling, declared on British television: “You know, in general, if we had not ended up on the Epstein lists, we would not have been a real elite—everyone was there. And if someone did not end up there, then he is simply a nobody and a loser.” The normalization of Satanism is underway. It is an attempt to make it acceptable. Perhaps that is the most adequate explanation: since people cannot rebel, they are being trained. You look at social media—and there supposedly never even was an Epstein list; you turn on CNN—and they propose discussing other issues, and if anyone is guilty, it is only Trump.

It turns out like this: everyone was shown the abyss of the fall, but if everything remains as it is, then at the next stage that argument will no longer work. They will say, “This person worships Baal and eats children,” and they will be answered, “Well, we have already heard that; we have come to terms with it.” That is the first question. But if conflict and collapse intensify, social processes will begin to slip out of control. People understand that pedophile-Satanists rule them in any party and any regime, with the rarest exception of someone like Orban.

If all this starts to crumble, the elites will enter into direct conflict with the masses. Bill Gates spoke about this—one of the most sinister people implicated. Imagine: we use Microsoft, we use software created by the leaders of world Satanism. It is hard to wrap your head around it; we become indirect accomplices. These structures function both as intelligence networks and as instruments of influence.; they try to influence consciousness. Either this elite becomes direct and open in its spirit—a direct Antichrist rule that will destroy the opposition with red-hot iron while continuing to kill and rape—or they will solve the problem differently.

I remembered Bill Gates because he discussed with Epstein what to do with the poor. Epstein proposed: “Let’s destroy them; they are not needed.” These are ideas of Ayn Rand, of radical capitalism: the poor are supposedly evil and lazy. This goes back to the Calvinist doctrine of predestination: the rich are chosen by God, the poor are sinners. Gates goes further: robots are developing, artificial intelligence is approaching, most of humanity is simply not needed. One can write off this genocide to artificial intelligence that supposedly “got out of control.” Musk constantly repeats this.

This pedophile elite may decide that Putin is bad, or that the Iranians are bad, start a nuclear war and destroy humanity. Epstein financed the construction of bunkers for the elite. Kurzweil, the theorist of singularity, was with them in these projects. The elite goes into a bunker, humanity perishes supposedly because of an AI malfunction… and then a new stage begins.

We began with Kubrick films, and it turns out that House of Cards or the series Fallout are scripts being played out in reality. There is a way to hide a thing: put it in the most visible place. In Fallout, wealthy oligarchs themselves dropped the bombs and hid in shelters, in order to emerge later, when humanity has gone feral. Something similar is happening now: the real Epstein finances real bunkers. Now they say he did not die at all, but was taken to Israel. One can no longer treat such conspiracy talk with arrogance. As in The X-Files: the truth is out there. The most outlandish delusions turn out to be true.

There are no conditions for purging Western elites because of the depth of their compromise. In Europe they are trying to conduct searches on Rothschild estates; a former prime minister of Norway who participated in wild orgies is under investigation. No law and no logic exist anymore for this elite. If there were fresh forces, they could claim changes: Israel would have to be condemned for crimes in Gaza, agent networks and surveillance would have to be halted, and gender policy would have to be abolished. But that will not happen, because there is no one to do it. The situation is very harsh.

Host: Some time ago Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin said plainly—this phrase is now circulating everywhere, in all public pages and across the internet—“the vampires’ ball is ending.” Does this phrase, in your view, carry all these meanings we are discussing?

Alexander Dugin: He knew—in such cases they say, he knew. That is, he knew, and of course the leader of a great power must know what is happening among the Western elites. I think he knows, probably better than anyone else, the real state of affairs. He knew that, apparently, there would be a publication of these files—the decision about it was made as early as the autumn of last year. Everyone believed it might not be carried through to the end for various reasons: wars, conflicts, and so on. But they published them. Yes, the “vampires’ ball” has now been brought into sunlight, and the vampires—beginning with the very top, the presidential vampires and their entire entourage—are already beginning to smolder and burn; black spots are appearing on them. That is, all the signs of a sunbeam falling on the vampires’ ball are present. But has it ended? It may not end by itself—that is the point.

Now we, as it seems to me, must act radically. Because we are certainly not involved in this, we have absolutely nothing to do with it. All these people negotiated and built their conspiracies against Russia: for the Maidan in Ukraine, for the removal of Putin. The terrorist Ponomaryov openly and directly spoke about the need to remove Putin—and that is precisely Epstein’s clientele. We truly have nothing to do with this, if one does not speak about some of our Westernizers or oligarchs, with whom one can deal separately—I do not even want to touch them; that is no longer my business. But by and large Russia as such is fighting this. It is fighting Epstein’s island. We began the war in Ukraine with Epstein’s island. Especially since Ukraine is involved to the fullest extent: in supplying live merchandise, in organ trafficking, and in biolabs. Zelensky is part of this system, a low-level servant of this “black mass.”

We are fighting them. Accordingly, we must somehow, it seems to me, assert our agency more loudly. We and China should say: look, we warned you what the West is, and you did not believe us. We spoke about the need for a multipolar world, and you treated us as pariahs for it. But now it is obvious that we were right: the West is a toxic core, from which one must save oneself. One must establish a non-Western world. We are fighting for that, and now is our chance.

It seems to me that we have fallen into a kind of aphasia. We are trying to continue agreements with Trump—about Anchorage, about some “big economy”—though in reality everything there hangs by a thread, the entire Western system. Perhaps we understand what these elites may resort to when their ball ends and when all humanity sees what took place behind the closed shutters of their mansions and in torture basements. Now it has become public knowledge, and they can, of course, go to extreme measures. But in fact it seems to me that we must draw a very serious conclusion from this: any hint of the West, any hint of contemporary liberal, economic, capitalist culture, civilization, science—all of that must be shut down here immediately. Because everything—all these roads do not lead to Rome, but to Epstein’s island. You see: Nobel laureates, representatives of science, philosophers, leftists, rightists, politicians of every spectrum—all move there. It is, as it were, the goal, in effect “a successful life.” The streams of prostitutes flow there, streams of fashion designers, streams of creative producers—everything moves there.

We do not need to go there. It would be better for us to destroy that island precisely symbolically and metaphysically. That, apparently, is what we need the Poseidon [nuclear submarine} for.

(Translated from the Russian)