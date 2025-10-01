Multipolar Press

AktionEuropa
It is always intriguing to see how freedom/openness can be suppressed in the name of freedom/openness. It is not a particularly enticing paradox, but an interesting one, nonetheless. Very effective as a myth: enough truth to sustain the lie, but only barely. The historical fact is that liberal democracies were never truly open or free.

Eric Fuleftists
The Soros/Popper imperative of an open society is a vile contradiction in terms. It is typical leftist inversion of moral and intellectual values. Such inversion is always derived from deceitful exclusionary definitions of 'democracy', 'tolerance', 'freedom', 'liberation', and 'equality', such that only those elements which support the definition are allowed to be included within it. All others are existential threats which must be eliminated in order to maintain their reframed circular definition.

This is the essence of leftism... it is self-referential, narcissistic, subjective, and inevitably self-destructive, a totally closed system. It is the Serpent Ouroboros. It feeds on itself within a vicious feedback loop, representing itself to itself, always virtue signaling to its members. Everything else that doesn't comport with such circular mentality must be doxxed and destroyed. There can be no Creator and no Logos of objective Truth, because those are externalities and open systems requiring faith, that by their nature cannot be fully symbolized. The left requires them to be reviled, hated, maligned, and eliminated, rejoicing in their destruction. To admit to them in any way is to be a sinner of the secular cult of woke leftism.

In the face of this onslaught, the traditional right seems naive, complacent, helpless, and oblivious. The left understands why, they already know all this about us, and in a fit of yet more circularity, uses our very nature against us. The woke left have progressively ramped up their game, provocation after provocation over the last thirty years, to the point where it is now make or break time to pounce and finally seize all power.

'Wokusts are eager to sacrifice you, your family, and your entire society on the bloody altar of their Holy Narrative.'

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
