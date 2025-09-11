Konstantin Malofeev declares that Charlie Kirk’s assassination marks the opening of a new phase in the American civil war, where the Democratic Party plays the role of Ukraine while Trump embodies the spirit of Russia in a struggle destined for victory.

The demonstrative public killing of the young and vibrant politician Charlie Kirk, a Christian and a conservative, clearly marked the beginning of a new phase of the civil war in the United States.

Last time, in 2020, it was the accidental killing by a police officer of the Black drug addict George Floyd during an arrest, inflated by the liberal fake media into an event of cosmic proportions. After the lavish funeral of the 'sacred victim,' paid for by the sponsors of the Democratic Party, the creation of a mass movement of antisocial elements, Black Lives Matter, was announced. A wave of looting, arson, violence, and clashes with the police swept across the United States.

BLM became a demonstration of the street power of the Democratic Party in response to the growing activity of MAGA — Trump's supporters. America split sharply into two camps: on one side, the liberal globalists — for Biden, sodomy, and drugs; on the other side, the Christian traditionalists — for Trump, family values, and hard liquor.

Now replace Biden with Zelensky and Trump with Putin. Recognize it? That is Ukraine and Russia. Only still within one state. We too lived for centuries in one state. And now our homegrown Banderite Democratic Party, which has subjugated Little Russia through its propaganda, is waging war against us to the last Ukrainian.

In 1991, we parted ways with Ukraine without a single shot. Yet that was a spell cast by the disgraceful years of perestroika. The real borders between Russia and anti-Russia ran not across the land but through hearts. Patriots of our great, united Fatherland, of the USSR, of the Russian Empire, of the Russian World, in both Moscow and Kiev, became spiritual Russia, while traitors and liberals, in both Moscow and Kiev, became Ukraine.

Our sacred war today is a spiritual civil war within one people. Between Us and Them. patriots and traitors. It will, of course, end in our victory — as always in the history of our struggle against the inner Ukraine.

And now in America, their civil war begins as well. The Democratic Party is Ukraine: corrupt, unprincipled, and very greedy. We await the beginning of Trump's Special Military Operation. Leave us our Ukraine. Deal with your own.

(Translated from the Russian)