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Multipolar Press

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A Skeptic
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Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
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The situation involving the 'protections' afforded civilians under international humanitarian law isn't straightforward.

Civilians - "non-combatants" in the language of the Geneva Conventions - essentially receive one protection in humanitarian law: they may never be TARGETED. In other words, combatants may never lawfully direct their lethal force at non-combatants.

The question immediately arises then, why are so many civilians killed in armed conflicts? They're killed because the same humanitarian law allows for civilians to be killed as a byproduct of attacks against combatants.

In war, you can't intentionally aim to kill even a single civilian. But you may kill thousands of civilians in your attempt to kill enemy combatants, as long as the deaths of those civilians is "proportionate" to the advantage of killing the combatants.

What is a "proportionate" ratio of civilian to combatant casualties? The Geneva Conventions do not say. The determination of that proportion is left up to what the GC's call a "reasonable commander." It's what that general believes on any given day in the circumstances.

Were China to mount an armed attack against Taiwan, Taiwanese civilians would certainly be placed at greater risk. However greater risk to civilians, by itself, does not justify intervention by third parties. In attacking Taiwan, China could lawfully cause civilian casualties, as long as those civilians weren't directly targeted. Civilian casualties in themselves do not trigger the necessity of a humanitarian intervention unless the civilians were being directly targeted. That is a situation that China would surely avoid.

All that said, in the entire history of armed conflict, there has never been an instance where a nation attacked another to save civilian lives. Nations go to war for strategic geopolitical reasons, not to prevent civilian deaths. In fact, going to war is the surest way to create enormous numbers of civilian casualties, even if you say you're doing it for humanitarian reasons.

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