Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Michael Kumpmann's avatar
Michael Kumpmann
10h

Interesting. I was interested in that Topic of Cosmism since a long time but did not really understand it.

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Jake Aslam's avatar
Jake Aslam
10h

Hallelujah, someone gets it. My utmost respect, sir.

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