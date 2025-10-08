Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Demianovich's avatar
Demianovich
10h

Wonderfully observed, written. Vladimir Putin is a great and powerful soul, sent not just to pull Russia from the abyss, but to stop the dark forces running the world into the ground and to guide us all to a better future. Long may he prosper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Rimmer's avatar
Paul Rimmer
9h

The longevity of his reign is extraordinary. Putin has endured because of his Faith which has given him an eternal perspective & temperament to endure. Also the Wisdom to make the right moves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture