Alexander Dugin declares that only a return to Orthodoxy, the dismantling of high-rise cities, and the rejection of immigrant labor can halt the engineered extinction of the Russian people.

Cities as “Slaughterhouses” for New Generations

Lately, our Vladimir Putin has been speaking more actively about the demographic problem. However, it seems that he finds little understanding among officials, who offer only palliative measures. The existing approaches not only yield no results but are fundamentally incapable of doing so. The situation is catastrophic: even if all the measures proposed by officials were implemented, we would still face the rapid disappearance of the Russian people. The President, of course, does not desire such an outcome, but so far there has been no real progress in solving the problem.

I propose three obvious measures that have long been discussed in our society, including at the Tsargrad Institute, the World Russian People’s Council, and the Tsargrad Society. My proposals summarize the work of thousands of experts — doctors and candidates of science — who have spent years studying demographic problems.

So, three conclusions:

First. We must return to traditional forms of life because only in a traditional society is population growth possible. The path of modernization, based on individualism, leads to collapse, as it is incompatible with childbearing.

The more modern a society becomes, the fewer children are born within it. If we want to stop the extinction of the Russian population, we must change the very nature of society. It must become religious, traditional, with early marriages, a ban on abortions and divorces, and where having many children becomes the norm. This must be affirmed at every level — from the highest to the lowest. Without this, Russia and the Russian people will cease to exist.

Second. Cities must be resettled. Cities are “slaughterhouses” for new generations: while the first generation of villagers in the city still tends to have many children, the second has fewer, and the third dwindles to nearly none. This is an absolute law of demography and sociology. If we want to prevent the disappearance of the Russian people, we must move from high-rise construction to low-rise housing. In this direction, excellent plans have already been developed by Konstantin Valeryevich Malofeev and many experts of the Tsargrad Institute.

Third. If we want to preserve the Russian people specifically, and not replace them with others, labor immigration must be reduced to zero. How can we compensate for labor shortages? Through a sharp leap in the development of robotics and by implementing the first two points: cultivating a traditional religious worldview, which must be imposed as an absolute imperative, and resettling cities. If we do these two things, stop immigration, and begin producing robots, we will have a chance to save the Russian people.

Totally Incompatible

Question: How will the authorities react to these measures? I believe, with horror because they are convinced that results can be achieved through other means. The authorities have not yet realized that there are no other means: it is either these measures or there will be virtually no Russians left in a few decades. In a country this vast and rich, if we do not die out ourselves, we will be “helped” to disappear. Replacing the Russian population with immigrants is certainly not a solution, as that would no longer be Russia but something unrecognizable. Accordingly, those who advocate immigration are committing a crime against the people. Whether the authorities like it or not, these measures are necessary to save the people. There is no other choice: if you want to save the people, adopt this model.

But is our population itself ready for this? I can immediately say: it is not. Neither for resettling from the cities, nor for building strong religious families, nor for working to the point of exhaustion to replace immigrants. Our society is not ready for this. During the Soviet period, we were educated differently — at least then there was a work ethic, solidarity, and a sense of justice. But beginning in the 1980s and 1990s, all vectors shifted in a completely different direction: individualism, personal careerism, moving from the village to the city, think only of yourself, strive to go to the West. Your task is to live a life of pleasure and comfort. And this is totally incompatible with solving the demographic problem.

“That’s it: from today on, the resettlement of cities begins”

Therefore, it is extremely important now to change the prevailing ideology. We have already shifted our orientation from the West to patriotism, from liberalism and globalism to conservative traditional values. Some steps in this direction have already been taken. But now we must go further and simply abandon the concept of secularism altogether. Secularism, individualistic parasitism — all of this must be eliminated. We need only a religious society, only religious norms, instilled from birth through kindergarten, school, university, professional development courses, academy of sciences — everything must be restructured on traditional Orthodox foundations. This is the guarantee of our people’s continued existence, and the law must be amended accordingly.

As for the resettlement of cities, this decision must also be made without delay. That is it: from today on, the resettlement of cities begins. We bury the high-rise skyscrapers and move to low-rise construction. Let cities expand outward, not upward. We have vast amounts of land.

Individual housing construction is essential. It is necessary to build “hubs” between rural settlements within walking distance of schools, hospitals, and social infrastructure, so that all can be reached from every settlement. Of course, major cities must be depopulated as much as possible.

In general, our people are beautiful, sacred, but to come to their senses, they must be guided. The government must lead the people to salvation — and salvation means, first of all, a return to Orthodoxy, the salvation of the soul, the salvation of the family, and through that, the salvation of the entire people. This path to salvation includes resettling major cities and halting the importation of masses of people alien to us ideologically, spiritually, and culturally — people who not only occupy our jobs but in effect act as “living machines.” This is degrading both for them and for us. Moreover, they create social tension, as they do not wish to accept our values.

But the problem is also that we ourselves are not yet fully ready to affirm these values. For us, they are still abstract. If we had a strong identity rooted in values, any outsider would simply “bounce off the hull.” But for this to happen, our society itself must become Orthodox. The question is: does it want to become so?

Then again, it is hard to say whether the inhabitants of Kievan Rus wanted to be baptized in the Dnieper. Some perhaps did — they were enlightened by Christ. As for the rest, they were simply immersed three times, baptized, and told:

From now on you are a Christian people.

Since then, they have been Christians for more than a thousand years. How many souls have been saved! Entire Heavens could be populated with Russian souls because a Holy salvific Sacrament was performed over them then.

Now we must do the same — bring people back to the Church. Whether they want to or not, whether they want to study the Law of God or not, in the end, it does not matter that much. If we want to have a country, we must do this. The same applies to cities. If we begin to act in this direction more decisively and firmly — and there is already a tendency towards this — I believe that both the authorities and the people themselves will, over time, adapt to these salvific initiatives.

(Translated from the original Russian article on Tsargrad).