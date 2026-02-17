Ahnaf Ibn Qais watches nations panic over numbers, argue with shadows, & calling it all seriousness… & even as they lose themselves to said Psychodrama & Solipsistic nonsense, they continue nevertheless to go with the flow, forever mired in the myth of ‘Mass Deportations.’

America & the West, writ large, insist that most of their political conflicts revolve around demographics, yet this explanation resembles a stage set… whereby it may sound convincing at a glance, but is fundamentally hollow upon closer inspection:

For what is advertised as a statistical emergency is, on the aforesaid examination, an emotional economy frantically trying to stabilize itself amidst a changing world order where the Western world has lost the lion’s share of its former prestige & influence:

Population charts function less as engines of behaviour than as ceremonial objects through which citizens dramatize their anxieties; anxieties that are far more often a product of alarmist nonsense rather than sound analysis & levelheaded policymaking…

Share

In particular, numbers are often invoked not because they compel action or decision-making, but because they lend theatrical authority to whatever feeling preceded them… & so the end result is some peculiar fetish for vibes, feelings & emotive drivel:

For if demographic panic truly governed their conduct, One would observe disciplined organizing rather than compulsive posting online, coupled with obsessing over alternate lifestyles & other silly nonsense that have no real weight whatsoever!

Movements animated by material necessity historically cultivate patience, secrecy, & leverage… & they likewise have the discipline necessary to pursue their objectives via a prudent combination of both the toolsets of Military Kinetics & Diplomatic Charisma:

The contemporary nationalist, populist, insert descriptor here, spectacle, by contrast… moreso resembles a fanatical crowd rehearsing lines for an audience that never asked for a performance, especially not something so theatrically weird & just obscene:

For though all their bombastic, alarmist rhetoric predicts civilizational extinction SOON… the lifestyles of said ‘defenders of the West & Evropa’ remain comfortably subscription-based, consumer-driven & (on many occasions) HR-compliant to boot!

& so they continue to narrate tales of the inevitable apocalypse between food deliveries, jeering about the ‘black & brown invader’ to coworkers… all while they have no issues whatsoever consuming goods & services using mainly cheap migrant labour!

Such contradictions aren’t accidental nor by chance… but rather they are extremely diagnostic, especially regarding the actual trajectory of events ‘on the ground’ & what they tell us about the psychology & wider sociology of those that live in said countries:

They indicate that the sensation of urgency has become more valuable than any resolution of the supposed emergency itself… a veritable cottage industry for grifters & scammers to farm clicks & engagement (using bots if needed!) to make loads of money:

For today, outrage functions as a civic sacrament through which participants baptize themselves into seriousness… & which in turn then sacralizes their ‘noble pursuits’ for the ‘movement/cause,’ no matter how empirically stupid or morally repugnant it may be!

The silly rituals themselves absolve One of the inconvenience of strategy… & they likewise absolve One of thinking about long-term Time horizons, actual consequences & basic mechanics of reprisal… everything they all say ‘will work out somehow’…

For though the dopamine-centric, emotive rewards arrive instantly… actual, structural change demands Time, coordination, & cost… three things modern attention spans treat as hostile terrain, given their constraining Nature & sundry negative feedbacks:

Politicians, entrepreneurs, oligarchs & plutocrats… all understand this asymmetry & design said spectacles accordingly, just so that the aforesaid plebeians can munch on it all, feel vitalized about ‘doing something!’… while real change takes place silently:

Demographic stats, thus, serve as props, not plans… they are just to the American, & to the Westerner, writ large, the veritable opiate of the 21st century… a distraction in lieu of real predicaments like Ecological overshoot, infrastructure collapse, etc.

For they inflate stakes without imposing duties, & this is done primarily by repeating numbers, producing the narcotic sensation of engagement while preserving the comfort of inertia… One that the nominal ‘patriotic movement’ is happily content with!

& this is why the volume of emotive outburst so rarely correlates with the magnitude of effort, for we find Time & again that the loudest prophets are seldom the most operational minds… after all, bot farms & internet drama are more their cup of tea!

Real work… the sort One does in the everyday world… is quiet, procedural, & almost offensively unromantic, while spectacle is something that thrives precisely because it demands nothing except attention & clicks from hapless fools & their myriad lackeys:

That distinction isn’t stylistic but moral, for One can note that factions seeking results study systems, while those merely seeking emotional discharge study symbols & outbursts… the former are simply a superior breed of system compared to the latter!

& so we find that present-day American discourse is saturated with symbolic targets precisely because symbols are frictionless to attack, & said ‘memes & meme magic’ are just the dying gasps of those seeking moreso spectacle & drama than real solutions:

This complete basket case… suggests that psychological appetites, not demographic realities, are directing the choreography… & so we find that ideology frequently enters the scene afterward like a defence attorney hired to justify instincts already in motion.

Aforesaid attorney often translates impulses into principles & moods into manifestos… whereby individuals adopt positions partly from conviction, but equally from the intoxicating sensation that conviction provides to themselves & to the mob:

Feeling resolute is easily mistaken for being effective, just as sounding informed is easily mistaken for understanding… & so the farce continues whereby what One sees is rampant chaos & overall confusion in the overall body politic re: the issues of the day…

Yet that confusion is comforting precisely because it allows One to experience agency without risking consequences… whereby the masses utilize ‘arguments’ that drift toward performance art staged primarily for allies who’ve already purchased tickets.

Opponents in this stage production drama are props, not interlocutors… talk of the ‘Muslim invader’ & the ‘Indian scammer’ are moreso for the silly applause that acts as a substitute for genuine evidence, & is all about (once again) merely the ‘vibes & feels’…

Under these incentives, escalation becomes rational even when solutions are available… for the harsher the declaration, the clearer the signal of tribal loyalty, & once that loyalty is signalled, the spectacle yields immediate psychological dividends:

Those dividends, in turn, reinforce the behavioural detritus & nonsense that produced them… & thus, a feedback loop forms in which expression replaces execution, which over Time, makes all sound governance decay into dramaturgy about ‘blacks & browns.’

Realism, which traffics in limits & trade-offs, begins to look suspiciously like betrayal, while theatre, which traffics in certainty & volume, is heralded as courage… & it is especially societies experiencing diffuse insecurity that are susceptible to said shift.

For when collective confidence erodes, symbolic displays of strength rush in to fill the vacuum, & boorish, feckless & ineffective aggression becomes a sedative rather than a strategy, as the objective shifts subtly from changing reality to ‘demonstrating vitality.’

Domestic arenas become preferred battlegrounds simply because they guarantee dedicated spectators & minimize risk, for it is precisely aforesaid fellow citizens who transform into the audience before whom faux convictions must be performed nightly:

& thus what the pundits & analysts solemnly describe ad nauseam as demographic conflict is therefore more accurately understood as a Civilization attempting to self-medicate with spectacle, all while their genuine capabilities are dying off in real Time:

The numbers then aren’t the engine; they are the stage lighting… for they illuminate emotion & innuendo while disguising the overall motives & insecurities of the masses… & aforesaid drivel is primarily a cloak against growing psychological angst:

& until this psychological angst is acknowledged, policy debates will continue to resemble rehearsals for faux crises that never quite arrive… all while others will build mosques, do the ‘dirty jobs’ & drive the cabs in the gradually aging neighbourhood.

One again, the sundry commentators & pundits will marvel at dysfunction while refusing to examine the incentives that produce it… all while politicians, populists & the ‘elite’ prescribe louder rhetoric to address problems caused by excessive noise.

& at the end of it all, the myriad citizens & so-called ‘patriots’ will simply congratulate themselves for vigilance while studiously avoiding responsibility for their actions… all as every newscycle will generate fresh statistics to decorate the same emotional script:

Thus, the tragedy isn’t that Americans & Westerners, writ large, argue evermore about demographics in aforementioned nonsensical, feckless & irrelevant manner, but rather the true tragedy is that demographics have become their alibi for dysfunction:

& until said pathetic alibi is revoked, the performance will continue, the applause will remain deafening, & the underlying realities… unmoved, unimpressed, & wholly indifferent… will wait patiently offstage with the inevitable consequences & reckoning.

⏳ 🇺🇸 The DOOM Cometh…! 🌍 ⌛️