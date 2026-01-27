Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack ack ack's avatar
Jack ack ack
31m

Wow! This is amazing. I am a very sad American these days. I see our nation in full subjugation to the Antichrists of Israel. It would be to my great plaeasure to see us freed from such monsters. Please vaporize Washington D.C. and all of the swamp creatures that dwell there.

We, as Americans, have seen OUR time to act come and go. It seems that we have been used to propagate most of the evil of the last 25 years. We had a chance to hang the traitors, but it is gone. I pray that those who are still able to act will do so. I just hope it warms up a little first. Its cold here!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture