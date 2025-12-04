Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Propaganda Girl's avatar
Propaganda Girl
2h

I really appreciate this analysis. I studied Mackinder for an essay I wrote some time ago and read his 1904 article (from a speech) and his 1919 book. The latter was particularly interesting because he mentions democracy and the League of Nations. England was never and is not now a democracy. I suspect the British elites absolutely despise democracy and always have. That made Mackinder’s reference to democracy interesting and subject to interpretation. I look forward to part 2 of this essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture