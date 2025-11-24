Alexander Dugin shows how the West’s immigration-driven collapse exposes the fate of any political system that severs itself from tradition and sinks into the rot of its own secular ideology.

The Western world is in collapse. While the European Union and the globalists try to operate within a “ratchet mechanism of degeneration,” American voters have risen up. And now Europeans are rising as well. What will this lead to, and what should Russia do?

Starmer’s government in Britain and the liberals of the European Union represent the liberal ideological core, insisting on their views despite the actual state of affairs in the world. In this sense, they resemble the late Soviet Union, when the party elite and the Soviet government continued to rely on theoretical models that completely contradicted reality. Instead of trying to reconcile their perhaps partially correct notions with reality—reality that changes according to its own laws and rhythms, requiring new solutions—they began insisting on their ideas as the ultimate truth. And in the end, everything collapsed.

The philosopher Nick Land introduced the term “degenerative ratchet.” I call this “the republic”: political and social systems which, once autonomous and left to themselves, with no external impulses, inevitably come to only one thing: decline, collapse, crisis, and degradation. Any such desiccated system based on an ideological algorithm that has lost its connection to reality, what is called a reality check—any such closed system, any republic, any secular political ideology or administrative apparatus—ultimately ends up in a ratchet mechanism of degeneration.

In the end, only one path remains: the accumulation of a critical mass of mistakes. One wrong decision is followed by another; after the third comes the fourth, fifth, and sixth. Each wrong decision is followed by one even more wrong. All of this fits ideological concepts, yet it enters into absolute conflict with reality. The Soviet Union collapsed precisely for this reason: the ratchet mechanism of Soviet ideology reached a critical point, refusing in any way to adjust to reality or respond to its challenges. With this degenerative republic, our country, sadly, collapsed as well.

The same thing is now happening to the European Union and the globalists. They believe that the more immigration, the better; that immigration should be treated with more immigration, stupidity with more stupidity, and perversions with more perversions. They treat the degeneration of their own mental activity with a prosthesis in the form of artificial intelligence. This is the ratchet mechanism of the republic. Any secular political model sooner or later ends in exactly such a collapse.

This collapse is happening right now in the Western world. American voters have risen up against it, and European voters are now rising as well. Yet the political leaders of Europe—the liberals—will insist on their completely non-functioning models until the end. They will appoint immigrants as curators of immigration, encourage illegal immigrants, welcome Muslims, and cast aside Christians. In other words, any absurd action we can imagine will certainly be carried out by the European Union.

We are witnessing a clear demonstration of the ratchet mechanism of degeneration. And if we do not enliven our own state, our political system, with higher meanings, higher goals, sacrality, and spirit, we will come to the same point. Leaving a political system to itself inevitably leads precisely here. All the more so because, unfortunately, we formally are a republic—meaning we are doomed to the same degeneration as the Western countries. Though, of course, they have gone much further down this path than we have.

Against this background, it is important to understand what is happening with Islamic immigration in Western countries. The globalists sharply distinguish between Islam within its own traditional countries and Islamic immigration. They wage wars against Islamic states—invading, bombing, and demonizing them on the international stage. But Islamic diasporas in Western countries, by contrast, are welcomed with open arms—especially the most radical, uprooted, heavily criminalized groups that have turned Islam into a parody of itself.

In other words, the globalists have double standards. Muslims living in their own countries are “bad.” Muslims who come to Western countries are “good.” Because they distort their own tradition, which is preserved in their homelands, and destroy the traditions of the other peoples among whom they settle. Muslim countries are enemies; Muslim diasporas are friends of the globalists.

England is a classic example. Starmer—whose ratings are now near zero—pursues policies that many see as accelerating England’s decline, and I suspect his political fate will reflect that. Leaders like him may ultimately face a harsh reckoning from their own citizens—figures such as right-wing activist Tommy Robinson already embody this growing backlash. This trajectory is predictable, and the Muslim communities drawn into the globalist project will only amplify the turmoil, given the disruptive role assigned to them within that agenda.

But what should we Russians learn from this? First, Muslim countries should be our friends, and Muslims living in their own territories, in their traditional areas of settlement, are wonderful people—bearers of tradition. Second, when they begin excessively and without serious grounds to spread like some kind of fungal mycelium into other societies, this must be resisted. In other words, we should be friends and allies with Muslims and Islamic countries, while Islamic migration must be reduced as much as possible.

As for our traditional, native Muslims—such as the Tatars, Chechens, and other Caucasian peoples—these are our own people entirely. That is a different matter; they are simply ours. But Muslim foreigners who come to our country must either adopt our customs or return to their own, friendly countries.

We should not fear offending someone like Emomali Rahmon when we send all illegal Tajik immigrants out of Russia. Everything must be as strict as possible. Those who become like us are our friends. Those who do not want to become like us, who want to wear all sorts of strange headgear—please go home. At home, you may do anything you like. Wear whatever you want. We will treat you with great respect, love, friendship, reverence, and strategic partnership—but only when you go back to your place. If you are here, become like us.

Thus our task is to do exactly the opposite of what Starmer in Britain and other globalists in the European Union are doing: make friends with Islamic countries, support them, and simply stop Islamic immigration, reduce it to zero. Naturally, this excludes our own Muslims, who live in their own homeland and who, of course, respect our laws.

(Translated from the Russian)