Brecht Jonkers challenges Russia’s attachment to its European heritage and argues that its true destiny lies elsewhere.

Moscow is the Third Rome, a fourth there shall not be. What does it mean? It means that Christianity came into existence in ancient Rome, then Rome fell, and Christianity moved to Byzantium, the Eastern Roman Empire. Constantine became the first emperor to convert to Christianity. The Byzantine Empire also fell, but by that time, Christianity had already spread to Russian soil and reached Moscow. Thus, Moscow inherited this faith and these traditions. In a way, it became the Third Rome, the spiritual keeper of those holy values, that heritage. — Vladimir Putin, in an interview with Emir Kusturica, 21 November 2026

I have absolutely no problems with the statement itself. Moscow is the Third Rome. There is no discussion to be had about it. Russia carries the Byzantine legacy and, as such, the legacy of Christian imperial Rome.

And all the Western news outlets and pundits who are freaking out over Putin’s statement as if it was some sort of scandalous and new invention of his show themselves to be the illiterate, brainless buffoons that we have grown to expect of European mainstream media.

However, the Russian insistence on being accepted as the legacy of Rome increasingly comes across as them begging to be accepted as part of Europe. Putin’s well-known sympathy for European society and culture only exacerbates this. And it’s honestly pretty pointless.

The legacy of Rome has been co-opted to death by the Anglo-American world for centuries now. And they’re not about to share it with Russia. So all these kinds of statements create is mere arrogant and haughty mocking by European elites who will never allow a sovereign civilisation like Russia to be part of its legacy. Like the Russian Empire after Peter the Great: it worked tirelessly, begged, and even bled just to be accepted as Europe. And it never was.

It would be better for Russia to shed its attempt to be Europe entirely. Moscow should instead be proud of its status as a Eurasian civilisation. Hold proudly to the legacy of the Golden Horde, of its connections to the Great Steppe. Fully dedicate itself to the Asiatic heritage that makes Russia what it is.

As Lev Gumilev said back in 1992: “If Russia is to be saved, it will only be as a Eurasian power, and only through Eurasianism.”

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