Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth Schmidt's avatar
Kenneth Schmidt
5h

Excellent analysis.

Reply
Share
PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
5hEdited

Rubbish. The USA/Western world/Israel have killed well over 30 million people world wide to maintain world dominance via economic manipulations, reserve currency status, subversion, regime changes and overt military force since 1945. They are ALL IN & aren't going down meekly NOW over a natural resources control + fiat currency battle, they'll break all the eggs they need to make the omelette of their desire. And if you're not connected/a billionaire? You're just an EGG.

----------

This war seems existential for the Iranians as a nation and they DO seem to be quite nationalistic & united against foreign aggressors right now, also quite used to enduring pain after 45 years of US sanctions, covert warfare & several waves of US proxy attacks.

Meanwhile, it seems to be a war of choice for some in USA, just not for Trump himself.

It's an existential war for the Likudnik ruling coalition, especially Netanyahu himself.

After the series of aggressions against their neighbors & the surviving Palestinians under Benjamin Netanyahu it may be existential for the rest of Israel too now?

All in all, I think that Iran is an "unmovable object" vs. conventional warfare, sanctions and the color revolution regime change playbook by USA + Israel. Meanwhile, both Trump & Netanyahu are so politically vulnerable (and sociopathic) that those vicious old bastards could well violate the 80 year long taboo against nuclear warfare before losing power and going to jail in disgrace.

The Israeli military probably WILL obey Netanyahu's order for a nuclear strike on Iran (or a false flag attack on the USA)? While just possibly, the US military might NOT obey Trump's order for a nuclear first strike

My bet is that Israel WILL use the third nuclear weapon in combat ever- Probably within the month. After THAT, I can't predict where it goes.

Does this seems very pessimistic to you? Post 1990s, neither the USA or Israel ruling classes have EVER surprised me by being less violent, sociopathic and short sighted in their military & foreign policies than I had predicted.

No US or middle Eastern leaders after the 1980 Carter regime change operation in USA + subsequent Rabin & Sadat assassinations have surprised me by trying for a real world peaceful solution towards Israel & their relationship with the rest of the middle East, all of them overtly or covertly pursued securing military control of the middle East + managing their optics at home for some kind of plausible deniability, allways working towards total Israeli + US dominance, not actually making peace.

And here we are today...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture