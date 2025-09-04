Alexander Dugin argues that immigration is an ideological weapon of liberal globalism designed to dissolve every form of collective identity, reducing humans to rootless individuals and posthuman fragments.

Look here. About immigrants. The idea of bringing in immigrants is not economic in the least. It is pure ideology. The ideology of globalism. According to this ideology, there is only one definition of a human being: the individual. He is the goal and the standard of liberalism. Pay attention here. What is the individual? A mere fact, deprived of any ties to a larger whole — to culture, language, religion, state, ethnicity. Moreover, the individual must be free from sex. Hence gender politics and homosexual marriages. But that is not the end. The individual is seen as free to choose what kind of species to belong to — fully human, partly human, something in-between, or something entirely different… This is posthumanism, defended by the Israeli Harari, the American Kurzweil, or the Frenchman Bernard-Henri Lévy.

Bringing immigrants into a country is a way of dissolving collective identity — not only of the local population but of the immigrants themselves. It is a strategy aimed at the destruction of any collective identity.

Anyone who supports immigration does so for ideological reasons, not economic ones. He only hides behind economics or antifascism. We are dealing with liberals and globalists.

The discourse on immigration must be shifted into the ideological realm.

What do we see in England? The liberals brought masses of immigrants into the country. The immigrants began to behave in incomprehensible ways. The locals grew indignant, and the authorities began to repress the locals, to call them “nationalists,” and to imprison them. Why? Because Starmer is a liberal. For him, the idea is more important than anything else.

But that is about them. Now about us. Immigration here [in Russia] is overseen by the security services. If one of them, and we know who, starts thoughtlessly defending immigration, then this is not mere corruption, this is ideology.

Bastrikin and the authorities in general understand that the whole immigration agenda must be shut down. It is a matter of principle. The enemy must not be allowed to drag us into his schemes.

There must be no illegal immigration in Russia. Zero. Whoever comes here, take off your chador, settle in, venerate our Christian holy sites, and if you are a man, then go and fight in the Special Military Operation. The rest can get out. Here and now.

(Translated from the Russian)