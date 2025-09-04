Multipolar Press

Minister of Propaganda
3h

Very well put. The liberals lie and say that open borders strengthen our country and the west went along with that experiment only to learn the hard way that it only destroys the trust and sense of philia in a high functioning society.

Russia takes the right approach and limits immigration and requires assimilation.

The west cannot survive without remigration and a return to protecting its heritage.

rakyat kecil
3h

So you are saying religion plays no part in one's identity and if someone from elsewhere comes In you give up your religion or beliefs because they are different. Our white culture is based on colonisation and destruction of the native animistic culture so is that the nationalist based fervour that is desired of which we yearn so much for.

It is not the migrant at fault it is the capitalist system and the rich and powerful who manipulate the system to make the majority pay for their everrexpanding wealth whilst they cut services and pensions and further their drive to war.

The post war migration of 100s of thousands of migrants to Australia was a great success and made Australia what it is today but that was done with sufficient government invesr5in the infrastructure required to support the increasing population unlike today's broken economies where services are cut whilst foreign workers are brought in to create a pool of cheap labour for employers with no expectation of citizenship for the incoming workers. Now this is the formula to fracture societies which maybe is their divide and rule plan along with a flood of cheap labour.

Xenophobia is no answer to the displaced of the Imperialist war and capitalist economic crises but a pathway to fascism by stealth.

