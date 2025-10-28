Alexander Markovics warns that Washington’s shifting war burden onto Brussels marks the EU’s final descent into vassalage, draining Europe’s sovereignty, economy, and spirit as it marches towards its ruin.

The images from the U.S.–EU Ukraine summit on August 18, 2025, symbolize Europe’s decline. They looked like a group of pupils lining up to receive instructions: U.S. President Trump explained, as if in a classroom lecture, to his European allies — Starmer, Macron, Merz, Meloni, and Ukrainian President Zelensky — that the United States intends to withdraw from the conflict in Ukraine. “Europe must bear the greater part of the burden,” declared President Trump. Instead of withdrawing the West from the war in Ukraine and ending the bloodshed, Washington is betting on prolonging the conflict — previous peace talks with Russia appear to have led to no result. Yet Europe, under EU leadership, remains incapable of formulating a geopolitical position that serves its own interests. The consequence: Brussels is steering Europe toward the abyss.

No End to the War in Sight — Only Its Prolongation by the West

The promise made during Trump’s campaign to end the war within 24 hours has faded in Washington. Instead, the U.S. follows the strategy outlined in the Project 2025 paper from the Heritage Foundation, which calls for an international division of labor among Western allies: the U.S. should supply weapons to Kiev, while Europe should finance the Ukrainian state budget. The goal of this policy is not a Ukrainian victory — which even American strategists now regard as illusory — but rather to weaken Russia as much as possible, if necessary down to the last Ukrainian. Europe risks becoming the battlefield itself. French President Macron is calling for the deployment of European “peacekeeping troops,” yet public commitments from the supposed “coalition of the willing” of 26 states are absent — troops that, from Russia’s perspective, would in any case be legitimate targets. Such announcements appear designed to encourage Ukrainian forces to continue fighting, yet they remain mere statements; credible agreements are still lacking. The war in Ukraine increasingly resembles a black hole, devouring Europe’s economic and military strength and dragging both Ukrainians and Europeans towards ruin. Europeans are now painfully aware that the continent’s lack of sovereignty has triggered this fatal development. Instead of resisting Washington’s dictates, Europe’s elites obediently comply. The EU executes this program and steers Europe into a war for which it is not prepared. It is also not aligned with its interests.

Europe’s Path into the Abyss: U.S. Weapons for Ukraine — EU Money for Kiev

Thus, the White House seeks to reap the profits from the conflict while shifting the costs onto the EU. “The U.S. will focus on selling weapons to its allies and on joint armament projects,” said the President. At the Washington Ukraine summit, Ukrainian President Zelensky presented a $50-billion investment plan to launch a joint drone development program. This initiative aims to restore U.S. leadership in drone production — currently the Achilles’ heel of the U.S. Army, whose Switchblade drones are scorned by the Ukrainian military for their inefficiency. From a U.S. perspective, this is of utmost importance, since leading figures like Secretary of War Hegseth see the war of the future as a drone war, with roughly 80 percent of Russian losses in Ukraine reportedly caused by this weapon class.

Sanctions and Energy Prices: The EU Has Maneuvered Itself into a Vassal Position

In this conflict, Europe not only bears the financial burden of supporting Ukraine with no prospect of peace, but also suffers on the energy front. The Trump administration declared it would impose further sanctions on Russia only if the EU stopped purchasing Russian oil and gas and additionally sanctioned Russian trading partners. Trump specifically demanded that the EU impose 100-percent tariffs on India and China. Were Brussels to comply, Europe’s energy and economic dependency on the U.S. — already deepened since the Nord Stream sabotage — would reach unprecedented levels. At the same time, such measures would be futile: as the responses from New Delhi and Beijing show, the Far East meets threats with countermeasures, not submission. While EU diplomats have so far rejected such extreme steps, Europe’s energy supply has become drastically more expensive. As part of its customs dispute with Washington, Brussels committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of American energy over the next three years. This package includes not only LNG gas and oil but also nuclear energy — the very energy source Brussels has opposed in the name of climate protection. Thus, while Europe replaces cheap Russian oil and gas with costlier American energy, its citizens foot the bill. Meanwhile, the countries hit by tariffs — such as China — are responding in kind. Beijing has imposed sweeping export controls on critical raw materials such as rare earths, on the technologies needed to process them, and on foreign companies working with them. This affects chip production in Taiwan and the U.S., while in Brussels, fears grow of a global supply chain collapse. Ultimately, Beijing holds the stronger hand, controlling not only much of the world’s rare-earth production but also 90 percent of its processing capacity. The EU has neglected to expand rare-earth mining and refining within Europe — a failure now coming back to haunt the German and European automotive industries.

EU: Geopolitical Irrelevance and Globalist Dictatorship

As the most recent ceasefire in Palestine on October 10, 2025, demonstrates, Europe has sunk into geopolitical irrelevance. It was not the EU but Donald Trump who managed to halt Israel’s genocide. Meanwhile, the advance of globalist dictatorship continues: with its proposed surveillance of messenger services, Brussels now seeks to shut down the last refuges of free speech. Critics of mass immigration and warmongering are criminalized, while those who scorn Europe and its heritage are celebrated. Europe thus presents a bleak picture — economically, geopolitically, and militarily declining under its adherence to the ideology of globalism. The EU increasingly resembles a dystopian anti-Europe, whose globalist elite clings ever more desperately to power. Yet where danger grows, so too does the saving force: more and more European patriots are rising against this madness, seeking a way out of globalism through the emerging multipolar world and a return to tradition. For if Europe is ever to decide its own fate again, it must regain sovereignty. Only when we, as Germans and as Europeans, can once more define our own interests will we be able to break free from foreign domination and political immaturity.

(Translated from the German)