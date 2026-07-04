Michael Kumpmann delivers a sharp, on-the-ground account of how the AfD outmaneuvered Antifa’s much-hyped blockade attempts at their party conference and what actually unfolded inside the event.

Read part one here.

The first reports about the AfD party conference and how it went are as follows: The Antifa’s attempt to blockade the Autobahn (highway) failed completely and they were unable to stop the delegates from reaching the party conference. How did the AfD manage that? They simply got up earlier and left an hour ahead of schedule. As a result, because Antifa had registered their action as a demonstration, they were only allowed to set up their roadblock after the AfD had already left the highway.

Some AfD politicians also drove through the night in their private cars, arriving very early, and then caught up on sleep in their vehicles before the conference started.

Lesson learned: The ultimate poison for Antifa is having to get up early. Antifa had even distributed instructions on how to use explosives, pyrotechnics, etc. Apparently they should also have taught their people how to use an alarm clock.