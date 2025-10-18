Alexander Dugin proclaims that the West’s madness has reached its end and that in the rising light of the East a new era for humanity is about to begin.

The center of gravity is now steadily shifting from West to East. China is the new global pole of attraction — and so is India. From the West emanate only threat, decay, and degeneration. Humanity must unite against the West. Yet if there remain forces of Tradition in the West, they must be approached with openness and goodwill. Such forces have achieved certain successes, though this marks only the beginning of the path towards renewal. The West abides in madness — it is possessed. The West itself, as an idea, as a concept, is madness. It is the epiphany of Satan. Hegel once said that history moves from East to West — from the beginning towards the end. But the deranged modern West seeks to make its end infinite. The final figure in this sinister dance is post-history — Postmodernity.

The East has always been the Beginning — a new Beginning. Only now does Eurasianism begin to reveal its prophetic essence. Russia is called to turn towards the East — to the ontological East of things (Suhrawardi).

To turn towards the East means to begin anew. To gaze towards the West means to fade — dissolving into the twilight of a dying history, coming to an end. History has reached the farthest West — the United States — its terminal point. The journey to the end of the night has concluded. Now we know what that edge looks like — what the ratchet mechanism of degeneration (Nick Land) is — and what awaits at its ultimate end.

(Translated from the Russian)