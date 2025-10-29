Alexander Dugin warns that humanity faces imminent collapse as AI, genetic warfare, and the fall of the Sacred mark the West’s final descent.

The end of humanity may be closer than we think.

On October 27, with the push of a single button, Elon Musk replaced the liberal-globalist Wikipedia (which took 25 years to build) with the neutral Grokipedia, while Jeff Bezos replaced 300,000 Amazon employees with artificial intelligence. In addition, Musk has prepared an army of robots, and their appearance on the battlefields can be expected by next spring. Cyborgs and artificially modified animals are already in development. Tomorrow, humans themselves will be modified.

War and peace alike are changing at lightning speed.

Genetic research has made society an easy target for mass genocide — possibly with an ethnic component. Ethnic weapons have been created and could be used at any moment.

Mind control has reached unprecedented heights, and virtuality is replacing reality.

I believe that the convergence of these threats could lead to total collapse — not over the course of decades, but within the coming years.

According to statistical forecasts, collapse is far more likely than the continuation of existing trends in any form.

Liberalism was the last ideology preserving the status quo, but it has proven entirely nihilistic and destructive, and it has collapsed. Clinging to it is pointless. It largely brought about this situation itself.

Everything began with the loss of the Sacred. Humanity canceled God. At first, in the name of man. Religion was replaced by philosophy and science. Then man himself entered into a crisis: philosophy fell away, and science became a handmaiden of technology. Man began to disintegrate into fragments. Trans-genders, trans-species (furries, quadrobers, chimeras), trans-ethnicities, and finally, trans-humanism. Man has become a matter of choice.

One should harbor no illusions: the end lies within arm’s reach. To prevent it — or even to delay it — we must identify the root of the problem. This, in essence, is the purpose of Westernology. It is a map that allows one to grasp the nature of Western Modernity. The West as such, and especially Western Modernity, is responsible for everything now happening to humanity.

The West is not only a geographical concept but also a historical limit. Hegel wrote that history moves from East to West. This means from the beginning to the end. The West is an eschatological phenomenon.

(Translated from the Russian)