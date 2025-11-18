Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eduardo Guzmán's avatar
Eduardo Guzmán
9h

"The collective West reaches for a monopoly over the world through the mechanisms of the ambiguous so-called “rule-of-law-based international order”—from its inception a means for geostrategic ends—and intermingles global capital and political power..."

But 'global capital' basically consists in financial accumulations or financialization itself, which is the daily result of the bankers' usurious privilege against which very little has been done so far at Western courts, while a lot can still be done. The rules of the game are bound to change, under the thick veil of psyops laid before our eyes in particular since the Coronita World Hoax, so that the majority remain unaware that the strongest accumulation mechanism pushing globalism is the money - creation method itself, which is illegal, fraudulent and goes against most principles of law or equity in any democratic State. Can the usurers force the demise of democracy and still retain support for their international pillage campaigns? I doubt it.

"With the exception of the United States, no country, as of today, can afford to rely solely on its own inner capacities and resources in order to defend its sovereignty." Nothing to do with "their own resources", that sounds funny. But rather the US is bankrupt and keeps kicking the can of its unpayable debts down the road by pillaging (as they have attempted with Russia through Ukraine, directly with Venezuela, or indirectly with Gaza and the gaz of the Palestinians in tandem with Rothschild - owned Israel), and its derivatives bubble protected by too-big-to-fail rules or the credit scam (only a scam when practiced by private parties for profit) are bound to disappear for good. Hopefully not with those replacements from the crypto sphere that are being deployed to create new layers of the same centuries-old deception.

"The Russians proving themselves on the battlefield and then spectacularly pushing back forcefully against all the sanctions imposed by the West showed the world that it was possible to challenge the West,... "

But they are not only fighting against all those sanctions, if you consider that the kinetic stage of the conflict started on February 2022 with a contribution of some 300,000 USD in international reserves from Russia to the West, by courtesy of the Central Bank of Russia. Read Glazyev, the fallen economic advisor to Putin, or the bereaved Stephen Mitford Goodson, assassinated with Mossad specialty state-of-the-art DEW after having exposed the transfer of that central bank's ownership to Western private hands upon the fall of the Berlin Wall. Indeed, the nexus between Russia and Israel seen in the Syrian debacle or abandonment of that country to Israel and the jihadists is clearly that Central Bank of Russia under Rothschild control, which is also the glue adhering that pretended Christian Civilization State to the zionist - globalist gang which made some 30 millions excess deaths with the Corona Voodoo Hoax.

The "Europe reduced to a pawn, a slave" meme is also tempting. How were the US, Russian or Israeli populations treated during the Corona Hoax absent from your learned summary of today's paradigm? At least in a few European countries something happened - - Sweden left their citizens free to decide for themselves in 2020-2021 and proved to the world that no special damages ensued from that sensible decision; France gave access to mainstream TV audience to Jean Bernard Fourtillan, and that led many people to discover the financial connection to the decision to launch the Hoax; the UK delighted the world with their Prime Minister's mask-free late party, which opened the eyes to many others in addition to Vernom Coleman's awaken readers and listeners:; many in Spain were reminded of A. García Calvo's logical conclusion ("there are no viruses") stated decades before the certain findings of Mike Yeadon and other knowledgeable critics of the Pandemic Hoax; many in Germany certainly recalled the connection between lung disease and fear (based on the lung's role in the fight - or-flight trance) established by Hamer, another distinguished, prosecuted European scientist. Should I mention the popularity gained by Stefan Lanka?

I have to leave it here, my brother. I want to take a rest, after 24 additional hours under permanent microwave attacks from the above - mentioned zionist gang. We need more sharpness and clarity to do anything useful even in these echo chambers. Keep well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture