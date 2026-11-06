Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Tatsiana's avatar
Tatsiana
2h

Democrats will no not any better that they did before. Dems and rep are one party playing its manipulation games on American people

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
2h

And what about his Board of Peace and his ownership of Gaza!!!!!

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