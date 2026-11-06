Max Otte delivers a devastating verdict on Donald Trump’s political collapse, exposing his broken promises, corruption, and betrayal of the Americans who placed their hopes in him.

Many European conservatives, and German conservatives in particular, remain naively subservient to America. Whatever America does is viewed through rose-colored glasses. Many are still pinning their hopes on Donald Trump. I have had no such hopes since the summer of 2025. With the US midterms, Trump is now finished. “The outcome of the US midterms was the predictable punishment for Trump’s corruption, depravity, and incompetence,” Judge Andrew Napolitano told Professor Glenn Diesen. I agree.

Donald Trump was one of the main reasons why I abandoned my standing in the mainstream in the spring of 2016 and have spoken my mind without restraint ever since. Admittedly, I had few illusions about a man who seemed more like a reality TV star and wheeler-dealer than a business leader and statesman. But his rejection of endless wars and his promises to put ordinary Americans first seemed credible.

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Credible enough, in fact, that the establishment fought him bitterly. Russiagate and the storming of the Capitol at the end of his first term were merely the two most visible signs that Trump was a thorn in the side of many powerful players.

During his first term, Trump was primarily occupied with fending off attacks. Then COVID came along. His election to a second term after four years of Biden was one of the most phenomenal comebacks in American history.

In his second term, however, Trump has managed in record time to break every one of his promises and become a textbook example of corruption, depravity, and incompetence:

The war in Ukraine, which he promised to end on his first day in office, has now raged on for almost another two years.

Under Israeli pressure, Trump allowed himself to be drawn into a disastrous war against Iran, with devastating consequences for the United States.

US debt continues to explode. He abruptly halted his government and administrative reform efforts, prompting the resignation of his special advisor, Elon Musk.

Contrary to his promises, he has failed to release the Epstein files, which contain evidence of sexual abuse of minors on an unimaginable scale. It has since been confirmed that Trump himself is mentioned frequently in those files.

The corruption of Trump and his entourage has set new standards. During the first year of his second term, more than 20,000 stock trades were executed in his name. Barack Obama made only 16 transactions in investment funds throughout his entire presidency, with no individual stock trades, while Joe Biden made just 13. Trump also enriched himself through questionable cryptocurrency ventures. His sons invested in a drone manufacturing startup that subsequently secured a Pentagon contract.

The United States has often shown little regard for international law, but Trump has trampled it underfoot. He: Abducted the Venezuelan president. Pressured Denmark over Greenland. Imposed a blockade on Cuba that has caused a humanitarian catastrophe. Courted and welcomed Ahmed al-Jolani, the former ISIS terrorist once on the wanted list and who is now Syria’s president. Imposed sanctions on judges of the International Criminal Court.



The midterms were the reckoning. The verdict could hardly have been more decisive. “Trump is the lamest of lame ducks,” as one commentator put it. Recordings from the White House on election night show Trump utterly stunned by the results.

But even a lame duck can still do enormous damage. Moreover, Republicans will retain their congressional majority for another two months. Let us hope that this 80-year-old man truly resigns himself to defeat, quietly serves out the remainder of his term, and refrains from committing any more monumental acts of stupidity.

(Translated from the German)

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