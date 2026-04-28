Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
23m

Thank you Michael. I would like to invite you to read the attached thoroughly and seriously.

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-world-crisis-as-seen-through

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A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
1h

Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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