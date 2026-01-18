Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Beavitt's avatar
Thomas Beavitt
9h

Trenchant and highly relevant literary criticism (and an excellent translation), but as always when appreciating Dugin’s luminous thought, one may disagree with it. Cheburashka is indeed infantile, but didn’t our Lord Jesus Christ admonish us to “be as little children”?

Reply
Share
GLO's avatar
GLO
11h

I enjoyed this

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture