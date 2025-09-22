Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Escape from Pindostan's avatar
Escape from Pindostan
3h

Best thing Dugin has written in a long time. I prefer the personal to the public, the personal war is that the Prince of the World divides ally from ally, husband from wife, parent from child, man from God, man from ethnos, we must not concern ourselves with what our enemies or even our friends will do next, gird ourselves, praise the lord, pass the ammunition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Walter Zoomie's avatar
Walter Zoomie
1h

"At the hands of perverts, transgender people, migrants, furries, agents of the Deep State, marines, drug dealers, journalists, liberal professors, officials, and the millions of bloggers and fringe figures, organized into countless NGOs."

"Marines?" I get all the others, but why Marines?

As a prior service US Marine, I'm a little confused.

Maybe I need more crayons in my diet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture