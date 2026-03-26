James Doone on why Restore risks losing Britain to the Greens.

Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake. — Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of the French

The old order is crumbling into dust before our eyes. The dogmas of modernism’s most successful child (liberalism) are withering away like the tired old oaken leaves on a long forgotten branch in Fangorn Forest. We poor souls forced to live in this post-modern age, with its contradictions between modernism and its post equivalent, where grand narratives are both held dogmatically and scoffed at by the same crowd—Marx has much to answer for—are living in topsy-turvy land. Leftists, on the one hand, decry all forms of religious dogma while being more fanatical than a medieval pilgrim, but such old and tired claims of ‘look at the left’s hypocrisy’ are well-worn and obvious to those with eyes to see and ears to hear.

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What fascinates me is that the old game has come back. The woke dogmas have been sidelined or at least put back in the rainbow bottle and older talk of classic socialism or workers’ politics has resurfaced in our time under the green banner of the Green Party. O ye poor devils, who think this party cares one iota for the environment or for natural spaces such as Welsh forests, English beaches, Scottish lakes or Irish woods… nah, they couldn’t give a fig. The working class of Britain has not nor ever will, I think, support socialism, for the claims of this outmoded 20th-century ideology go against the bio-spirit of the Anglo-Saxon and the earlier Celts. The Britisher has no time for abstract German philosophy, Russian economics, or internationalist ideological revolution. After all… there are cabbages to be harvested, church fetes to plan, and fresh buns in the local tea rooms of Mrs Goggins in Styles St Mary.

Despite the horrendous weather our Britannic island suffers, in the warm summer afternoons, with splendid bluebells in the yellow meadows and the checkered rugs on the sand for luncheon after a day’s swimming the Atlantic Ocean, or looking for crabs in rock pools, the Britisher seeks only a cold pint and a warm sausage roll. Returning from my tangent in the shires, the old parties, hated and distrusted, are abandoned either for genuine patriotic organisations like Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain or for the actual socialists as the Green Party, which actually want socialism or some variant of Marxism, whereas the Tory and Labour parties just want more and more Blairism. Farage too is on the right side of the aisle of Blairism; he is one of them. It is shocking (not really) that rightists want tradition and leftists want socialism. Hence the rise of Restore and the Greens. Sargon’s constant discourse on the collapse of the centre is true. As Chancellor Palpatine said, “A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.”

A major problem I foresee, as does AA, is that Lowe’s desire for more free marketism, or perhaps Thatcherism, not only will not solve our problems but is the reason we are in such economic dire straits in the first place. The last thing the dishevelled and poor workers of Britain need is more corporations and capitalists selling off the nation by the pound to the international billion-dollar web of corporatocracy. “Enter the bureaucrats, the true rulers of the republic,” said Palpatine. Capitalism will and wants to destroy borders, tribes and cultures all in the singular pursuit of its golden aim, maximising profits and minimising all costs. What the UK needs and what workers want is more economic protectionism and economic nationalism—we need (by lawful methods only) a more distributist and corporatist economic system. Nationalise the energy sector, rail, transport, steel, water and other public utilities, comrade! Take stock from the writings of the based popes, such as Rerum Novarum (Leo XIII), and Quadragesimo Anno (Pius XI). We need a society built not on capitalistic exploitation of land and workers but a nation of small- to medium-sized enterprises and nationalised industry for the good of the collective. The Greens, regardless of their mad and loony policies, state such in their rhetoric and this appeals to the poor laid-off workers of the north of England and the decimated mining regions of Wales et cetera.

Imagine an unemployed man called Bob sat in a café sipping his tea and he sees in the window of his once great industrial town a poster that speaks of how the rich are stealing the coin out of your pocket, polluting your rivers with crap, sending dirt into the air, keeping wages low—all for the profit margins and increasing CEO salaries each year and bonuses, and at the bottom the poster says BY THE GREEN PARTY, what do you think the man, who pays no attention to politics, is going to do? Vote for a Thatcherite party? The same system that closed down the local mine that his family had worked at since the days of the 1840s? Or for the party that appears to want worker politics, co-operatives, and state industry? Which will this out-of-work man want to vote for? The socialist Green Party or Restore with its London-style FREE-MARKET rhetoric? What good is more economic freedom and a climate conducive to business for a regular Joe Bloggs worker, as he isn’t going to start a business? He hasn’t got the money, knowledge or experience, so Thatcherite slogans are not only not going to fly with him but in fact will turn him off, as he wants security; he wants peace, freedom and bread, as Lenin chanted from the roofs of Moscow. I want Rupert and Restore to be successful and win, hence why he needs to drop all this talk of free market stuff as normal working people don’t want it, plus even if they did, they wouldn’t be able to succeed. Most people are not maverick bears; they are honey bees working for the hive queen, and that is okay. The working class of Britain are, as a host, socially conservative and economically centre left to leftwing. This is the default of the average John Bull, so Restore needs to speak thus, otherwise the masses will turn to a more economically protectionist and workerist platform of the likes of the radical Polanski and his gaggle of lefty students.

The rich will do anything for the poor but get off their backs. — Karl Marx

The Greens know that talking woke politics turns everyone off, for as an ideology it is hated by nearly all, whereas screaming against the rich, powerful and decadent rulers will also sing to the ears of the disgruntled worker. What has capitalism done for the poverty-stricken valleys of Wales, or the former industrial giants of Lancashire and Yorkshire? Nothing good is the answer. Rupert needs to take the Maggie book of how to sell off a nation to the US and bury the book deep in the mines of Moria. Sauron loves his free enterprise, whereas Theoden always keeps his tariffs high in Rohan.

Luv me low wages, luv me cheap tat, luv me anti-worker laws, luv me bought off politicians, simple. — Dark Lord Sauron of Mordor

I bet the Orcs only get a 30-minute unpaid lunch break. Whereas the Riders get a one-hour lunch break, paid and tea and biscuits all day!

The more the division of labor and the application of machinery extend, the more does competition extend among the workers, the more do their wages shrink together. — Marx

Basically, the point of this short rumination is that in order to appeal to the alienated workers, Restore needs to jettison all talk of von Mises or von Hayek and all that libertarian economic nonsense and go full tilt on a more traditional and workerite economic platform. If not, then I fear the Greens will pick up the slack in the line and catch the trout.

On a side note, as usual most of our problems are caused by the revolutionary state of the USA. America is a dangerous fool. I think Professor Snape said it best about Ron (America):

Weasley’s (America’s) wand causes devastation even with the simplest spells. You’ll be sending Potter (UK) to the hospital wing in a matchbox. — Severus Snape

FINIS DOCUMENTI

All political change needs to be peaceful and lawful.

Addendum

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