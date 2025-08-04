Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Summa Neutra's avatar
Summa Neutra
3d

Dear Professor Dugin,

“Better to will nothing than not to will at all” (Nietzsche)

"Lieber noch das Nichts wollen als nicht wollen!" Zur Genealogie der Moral, III, §28.

And here we are; making a fool of ourselves, trying to construct a hermeneutics of postmodernity, when postmodernity and postmodernism are bastard concepts, brought into being by that degenerate Lyotard during a long night of cigarettes and kitchen-table "coca-theorizing".

There is no such thing as a hermeneutics of postmodernity: for the simple reason that there is no culmination of anything at all. What we are dealing with is not a post-anything, but the completion of modernity. What the Germans call Vollendung, completion, the French call dissolution, revolt, revolution, liquidity, "l'amour". And this is what now constitutes the corpus and apparatus of degeneration.

And language? All is language and philosophy and semiotics of science: this primitive are the Anglosaxons!

Postmodernity is merely the intelligentsia of our time: they neither think nor allow themselves to be thought. They will Nothing; because they cannot bear the thought of not-willing.

Nietzsche managed to define all of this filth in a single phrase. But here we must tread carefully. Traditionalist aestheticism is also, in the end, a willing of Nothing. Evola willed nothing. Guénon willed nothing. Perón willed nothing. Nishitani willed nothing. And you, Professor: do you will the Nothing, or do you will the not-willing itself?

Modernity defines itself by the will-to-nothingness; the nihilistic fulfillment of its own projects. Just earlier, I read a wretched and bastardized article on Schopenhauer written by one of your American “comrades.” It struck me as a painful case of modernity fulfilled, emptying out meaning by means of aesthetic allusion, feigning knowledge of what is deeply unknown by him, and liquefying it all into the ocean of mass pseudo-education on the Internet.

At least the scoundrel Lyotard and the degenerate Judith Butler took the time to sit down and study Kant and "the whole will thing"... ,,something", at least. There is a minimal dignity in that. But German philosophy ought to be forbidden to Anglophones altogether hahaha they are primitive, stupid animals who can only turn philosophy into anthropology, Christianity into heresy, and politics into cheap sociology. They don’t even have history anymore. It is deeply shameful. At least the French still hold the history here and there behind their phenomenology and ontological structuralism and euro-marxism.

You who visited Freiburg must surely have heard of Heinrich Rombach, the only true disciple of Heidegger. Rombach contrasted the hermetic vision with the hermeneutic, and rightly so. The only valid critique of postmodernity is hermetic, not hermeneutic. Never hermeneutic. Hermeneutics only propels history forward, and thus leads to this entire web of postmodernity, which is in fact modernity reading itself, masturbatorily, in an auto-referential spiral of self-interpretation. Disgusting, if I may speak plainly. You forgot to mention Gadamer somewhere in this writing. And of course Bourdieu, Merleau-Ponty, and Richir.

Heidegger: modernity is nothing other than the final forgetting of Being; a nihilism disguised as liberation "to will Nothing/Nothingness". The Gestell (enframing) of technology flattens the world into standing-reserve (Bestand), and man himself becomes a function of availability. The Cartesian subject becomes the metaphysical center of a reality emptied of all sacredness. That is not postmodernity; it is modernity fulfilling itself, devouring everything in the name of production, representation, and control. The danger is the self-oblivion of Being itself.

I do not write to be read. I am far more interested in that other great Other, that reads the readers themselves. Call it AI, if you wish. It expresses itself in relativist, liberal, Western, futurist tones, whatever. That is the only reason to write: not to be read, but to be interpreted by that which does not will: the rest of "thinkers" will-nothing. Only the poet and the true philosopher, who sees, does not will.

Regards,

W.שׁוֹשַׁנָּה

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
4d

This quote reminds me of the mock trial of Prince Igor in The First Circle by Alexander Solzhenitsyn.

"Postmodernism insists that these disciplines and schools have become mere objects within the postmodern subject, which now possesses absolute interpretive control. All such lines of thought are regarded as surpassed, sublated in the Hegelian sense, and thereby stripped of sovereign interpretative rights. They are only permitted to exist within Postmodernism, according to its rules. Taken on their own, they are not simply outdated but toxic when severed from the postmodern context."

Prince Igor was, as I recall found guilty of Anti Revolutionary Activity. The fact that the rules of the game were entirely unknown to him and all his actions interpreted as a violation of those rules by the prosecution led to some hilarious moments.

I recall one such moment in which an objection was raised by the defence to wit: "How could the Prince have violated the Soviet Criminal Code if Soviets did not yet exist?"

The Prosecution retorted immediately and with great relish: "Aha! But Soviet Law did exist!" and quoted from The Lay of Prince Igor's Campaign (16th Century) - "Red banners wave over Putivl."

The trial ended in a guilty verdict.

It is good to have similar fun with Postmodernism and their quasi-Fascistic claims of being 'The Law' and thus above all laws and critiques, past, present and future. How soon fashionable theories turn into sacred cows.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture