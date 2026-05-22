Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Michael Kumpmann's avatar
Michael Kumpmann
7h

This article is awesome and very important. It is good to learn more about african traditions and african traditional thinking. This is pretty fascinating but rather unknown in the west. (I watched some talks by Credo Mutwa about the Zulu religion and was fascinated.) Sadly, Evola and Guenon spent almost no research on the traditions of sub saharan africa. There is lots of work to be done.

This article is also very good because it further develops what Dugin describes in "The fourth political theory and Gender" and it is also an addendum to the archetype of the "sacred mother". (Because in my own work, I tend to focus more on the left hand path aspect of the 4PT Gender theory, it is a nice compliment to my own work as well.) In a way, your work is also a kind of continuation of Daria Duginas "Fourth Political Theory and Traditionalist Feminism".

And it is awesome that you interpret the marxist idea of the "unleashing of the forces of production" in a feminist manner. Interesting. I never saw that so clearly. (One german conservative blogger called Hadmut Danish once had a slightly similar idea and said that technology and household appliances were an important aspect of women's liberation.)

And it is very good that you turned the "imperialist feminist" narrative on its head and say the fight against the west is a fight for women. (Especially because many zionist really dare to call Netanyahus Iran war a "war for womens liberation" (although one of the first targets of Netanyahus war was a school for little girls), it is good to see a direct criticism of these western pseudofeminist imperialist logic.)

Good work. I hope there is more to come. I really enjoyed it.

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Hussein Hopper's avatar
Hussein Hopper
4h

A most interesting perspective on the true nature, vitality, purpose and importance of women in human life, a perspective almost totally lacking in the modern west.

Like most people raised there , I have little knowledge of these traditions, although I am old enough to remember the central role my grandmother had in our extended family. Sadly such women are increasingly rare and in my generation have ceased to exist, the lines of transmission of such knowledge and understanding via mother to daughter having been destroyed by the cancer of modern “education”.

It may be that knowledge in this domain can in the future be re-introduced into the west to regenerate what has otherwise hopelessly degenerated into a morass of socially destructive incoherence.

I assume you live in the Ivory Coast, which has a large majority of Muslims and Christians. If so, further information on the perspective you refer to, and how this has been incorporated into these traditions (if it has) would be most useful to further understanding.

Are there any books available in english on the subject?

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