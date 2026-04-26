Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon Motta's avatar
Leon Motta
3h

Fantastic, Constantin. Superbly written and philosophically incisive. A pleasure to read. I will buy it. Congratulations.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Constantin von Hoffmeister and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture